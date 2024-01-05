Galaxies in the Early Universe Were Shaped Like Bananas, Study Shows – BisnisUpdate.com

#Galaxies #Early #Universe #Shaped #Bananas #Study #Shows #BisnisUpdate.com

What would a newly born galaxy look like? For a long time, many astrophysicists and cosmologists thought that the new galaxies would look like the spheres and disks known in the modern universe.

However, based on analysis of new images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the baby galaxies are not spherical or disc-shaped. They are shaped like bananas. Or pickles, or cigars, or surfboards – choose your own metaphor. That’s the tentative conclusion of a team of astronomers who reviewed images of about 4,000 baby galaxies observed by Webb at the beginning of time.

“This was a surprising and unexpected result, despite hints of it with Hubble,” said Viraj Pandya, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University, referring to the Hubble Space Telescope. He is the lead author of a paper soon to be published in the Astrophysical Journal with the provocative title “Banana Galaxy.” Dr. Pandya is scheduled to give a presentation on his work Wednesday at the American Astronomical Society meeting in New Orleans.

If this result is correct, astronomers say it could change their understanding of how galaxies emerge and grow. It may also provide insight into the mysterious nature of dark matter, an unknown and invisible form of matter that is believed to be a large part of the universe and weighs more than atomic matter 5 to 1. Dark matter surrounds galaxies and provides a place for them to grow. new.

These results build on hints from previous observations from the Hubble telescope that early galaxies were pickle-shaped, said Joel Primack, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and one of the authors of the new paper.

In an email, Alan Dressler of Carnegie Observatories, who was not involved in Dr. Pandya, described the results as “important – I think they are important – very important, if they are true.”

“I still have doubts about these results, considering how difficult it is to make measurements like this,” he added. “Especially for distant, small, and not very bright galaxies (I’m talking about galaxies).”

Dr. Team Pandya analyzed images of galaxies in a region of the sky smaller than the full moon known as the Extended Groth Strip, which has been surveyed by many other telescopes including the Hubble telescope. The images were obtained through an international collaboration called the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science, or CEERS, survey.

The team plans to expand their observations to other well-researched regions of the cosmos. “This will allow us to identify galaxies with different three-dimensional shapes across the sky” and facilitate much-needed spectroscopic observations, wrote Dr. Pandya in an email.

Galaxies are the city states of the cosmos. In the visible universe, it is estimated that there are about two trillion galaxies, each containing about a trillion stars. However, the visible universe is only a small part of what is out there. Most of the matter in the cosmos appears to be dark matter; Whatever dark matter is, it is the invisible bones of the universe we see.

Astronomers now think that galaxies originated from random fluctuations in the density of matter and energy during the Big Bang. As space expands, denser areas are left behind and dark matter gathers, pulling normal matter with it. This material eventually comes back together and lights up as stars and galaxies or disappears into black holes. The Webb Telescope was designed to probe this formative and mysterious era; with giant mirrors and infrared sensors, these telescopes can see the most distant, and thus the earliest, galaxies.

Dr. Pandya and his colleagues investigated the three-dimensional shape of galaxies by statistically analyzing their two-dimensional projections in the sky. If these early galaxies were spheres or disks randomly oriented in space, they would sometimes show their full faces, appearing round and circular, to a telescope.

But astronomers don’t see much of it. Instead, they saw lots of pickles and bananas.

“They look very linear,” says Dr. Pandya, “with several galaxies showing bright blobs arranged like pearls on a necklace.”

Such oval-shaped galaxies are rare today, but they make up up to 80 percent of the galaxies in the CEERS sample, which covers about 500 million years after the Big Bang.

“Their mass allows them to be the ancestors of galaxies like the Milky Way,” said Dr. Pandya, “implies that our own galaxy may have experienced a similar cigar/surfboard-shaped morphological phase in the past.”

In the modern universe, galaxies appear to exist in two basic forms: featureless spherical clouds called ellipsoidals, and spider-web-shaped disks like our Milky Way’s home.

It turns out that newborn babies don’t start out that way. This reason, astronomers suspect, is related to the nature of dark matter, but exactly where and how remains unclear.

The leading theory states that dark matter consists of a cloud of exotic subatomic particles left over from the Big Bang. Ordinary matter, drawn by gravity into these clouds, would condense and ignite into stars and galaxies, according to computer simulations.

In a popular variation called cold dark matter, these remaining particles would be heavier and slower compared to protons, neutrons and other more familiar quantum inhabitants of atoms. According to computer simulations, cold dark matter would easily clump together to form large patterns visible to astronomers in the sky.

Identifying these slow, heavy particles would rock the world of particle physics and cosmology. But until now, experiments in laboratories such as the Large Hadron Collider at CERN have failed to detect or produce particles of cold dark matter. Recently, interest has turned to other proposed forms of dark matter, including a whole gallery – the “dark sector” – of “dark” particles that interact with each other invisibly through “dark” forces.

In this mix are axions, which in theory are very light and act more like waves than particles – “faint dark matter” or “wavy dark matter,” in colloquial parlance. In computer simulations of galaxy formation, such waves can interfere with each other, producing jagged filamentary structures rather than the spherical shapes predicted by cold dark matter.

“Yes, the connection with dark matter is very interesting,” said Dr. Pandya, added that the devil is in the messy details of “gastrophysics,” which explains how turbulence, hot gas and magnetic fields interact to illuminate stars and galaxies.

Jeremiah Ostriker, a professor emeritus of astronomy at Princeton who is now affiliated with Columbia University, in recent years has noticed faint dark matter. In 1973, Dr. Ostriker introduced the concept of dark matter with his Princeton colleague James Peebles.

He and others have shown that faint dark matter will leave its own imprint on the size and shape of the baby galaxy. Because of their intrinsic waves, axions will not clump together as effectively as cold dark matter, making it difficult for them to produce baby galaxies with masses less than a billion solar masses. Cold dark matter has no such limitations. Current telescopes are far from sensitive enough to observe such babies; a new generation of larger instruments may be needed to accomplish the task.

When Dr. Ostriker knew about Dr. Pandya, he commented that the prospects for faint dark matter are getting better. “Continue the good work.” he said.