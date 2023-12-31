Galaxy A design combined with Galaxy S

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G it’s surprisingly large, for a phone with a screen of only 6.4 inches. It’s somewhere between the S23 and S23+ in size, but it feels like a Galaxy A74, if it exists. That’s right, with premium materials: glass on the back and front, aluminum frame.

It is chubby, at 8.2 mm in waist and 209 grams in weight. The back is covered with glossy purple glass, which attracts fingerprints. It is not easy to handle with one hand, it is very long and quite wide. It comes with IP68 certification, for water and dust resistance, which means you can submerge it up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes.

I don’t find it slippery, I can hold on to its rounded edges quite well, so it has a good grip. It has a solid construction, but also somewhat thick edges of the screen to be truly aesthetically captivating. It also comes in shades like Mint, Cream, Graphite, Indigo, Mandarin. The camera doesn’t have a dedicated mode, but the 3 lenses are quite the bumps, with their metal rings.

The S23 FE has comfortable buttons that respond well to pressing. It’s somewhere between Galaxy A’s and S’s in terms of visual appeal.

