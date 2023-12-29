Galaxy S23+ cheaper by 11 thousand. The post-Christmas sale brought huge discounts on phones – SMARTmania.cz

The post-Christmas sale is one of the best opportunities to buy a new smartphone, smart watch or various accessories cheaply. Mobile Emergency is currently selling out more than a thousand products, and we can find the lowest prices of this year on selected pieces. For all the phones mentioned below, you get an exclusive 3-year warranty completely free of charge.

There are several interesting pieces. But the hit is undoubtedly the Motorola Edge 40, which is now available for only 7,399 CZK (normally CZK 8,990). You can get such a low price only at Mobil Emergency, where the phone is discounted and you can still reduce its price thanks to a purchase bonus of one thousand crowns. You get a smartphone with a first-class 144Hz OLED display, a 50MP camera, the highest possible IP68 water resistance and ultra-fast 68W charging.

Phones from Xiaomi and Samsung, for example, are even cheaper than before. The price of the very popular Xiaomi 13T has dropped thanks to a discount and a bonus to unrivaled 9,990 CZK. From Samsung, you can buy the most inflated flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for an even better price, but now the Galaxy S23+ is extra advantageous, which you can buy up to 11,000 cheaper.

The same applies to the ever-popular iPhone 11. You can get the 128GB version from Mobil Emergency for just CZK 11,490, which is by far the lowest price on the market. And on top of that, you get a free 3-year extended warranty.

Best phones on sale:

