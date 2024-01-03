Galaxy S23+ with a brutal discount of 11 thousand! It has never been this cheap before – SMARTmania.cz

#Galaxy #S23 #brutal #discount #thousand #cheap #SMARTmania.cz

The post-Christmas sale at Mobil Emergency is in full swing, so you have an ideal opportunity to save a lot. One of the main attractions of this year’s discounts are flagships from Samsung. In particular, you can now get the Galaxy S23+ at the lowest price it has ever been sold for. You also get a free three-year warranty on the entire S23 series.

Galaxy S23+ with a brutal discount of 11 thousand

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the absolute best value right now. Thanks to the discount and the redemption bonus, you will get this one for just 18,990 CZK, which is a discount of an incredible 11 thousand compared to the original price (CZK 29,990). The Galaxy S23+ has never been sold for such a low price.

Buying the top model Galaxy S23 Ultra, which can already be yours, is no less advantageous 23,490 CZK. Compared to the original price (CZK 34,990), you can even buy it for eleven and a half thousand cheaper.

Galaxy S23 od 17,990 CZK originally CZK 23,490 (CZK 5,500 discount)

originally CZK 23,490 (CZK 5,500 discount) Galaxy S23+ od 18,990 CZK originally 29,990 CZK (discount 9,000 CZK, bonus 2,000 CZK)

originally 29,990 CZK (discount 9,000 CZK, bonus 2,000 CZK) Galaxy S23 Ultra od 23,490 CZKoriginally 34,990 CZK (discount 9,500 CZK, bonus 2,000 CZK)

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

You can only find the lowest prices for top-of-the-line flagships from Samsung at Mobile Emergency. Not only will you get them here at the lowest prices on the market, but you will also get all models three-year warranty worth several thousands as a gift.

The lowest monthly payment on the market

You can also buy a Samsung Galaxy S23+ at Mobil Pohoňostú for just CZK 276 x 26 months. You can get this absolutely lowest installment thanks to the revolutionary Upfront Purchase service, which is completely unrivaled on the Czech market. The price is calculated when upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can sell any other model, or perhaps a tablet, laptop, smart watch or game console. Especially with Mobil Emergency, you will get the highest possible purchase price for your device.

