Galaxy S24 will be presented on January 17th

Rumors and leaks surrounding Samsung’s new product range consisting of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been piling up for several months. Today the South Korean company officially announced the date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, at which the new smartphones will be presented.

According to the official press release, this takes place Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17th at 7 p.m. German time instead of. However, the company does not provide much more information. The teaser video only shows that a “Galaxy AI“is on the way. This is most likely an artificial intelligence, probably based on the recently introduced language model „Samsung Gauss“ will be based.

Source: Samsung

AI capabilities are the focus

The new AI offers, among other things, an “AI Live Translate Call function”, which should allow telephone conversations to be translated in real time. But other functions such as a chatbot, a smart note app and AI-generated background images should also be possible.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s current flagship and features a 6.8″ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and up to 12 GB of RAM. There are five cameras on the back, including a 200 MP main sensor.

The color and structure of the “Unpacked Cube” at the beginning of the teaser provides information about the color and materials of the smartphones. At least the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a titanium frame and be available in a corresponding color, similar to Apple’s new iPhones.

All leaks at a glance

There’s still a bit of time until the official presentation in two weeks. By then, more information about the new Galaxy S series will probably emerge. In the meantime, we have you all the leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S24 series summarized in one article.

Sources

For reasons of better readability, male, female and various language forms (m/f/d) are not used at the same time. All personal names apply equally to all genders.

Samsung is ready to send invitation letters to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S24.
Romania will not get rid of Russian drones even in 2024. Defense Minister: ‘The detection capacity is limited by a series of absolutely objective factors’ – News on sources
Luke Humphries makes firewood of Scott Williams and fights Luke Littler in World Cup final
Drugstores are not delivering the dengue vaccine and a sharp increase in its price is expected
