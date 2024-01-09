Galaxy vs. tickets will go on sale Miami with Messi

#Galaxy #tickets #sale #Miami #Messi

The LA Galaxy announced this Monday that tickets for the opening match of the 2024 MLS regular season against Inter Miami CF at Dignity Health Sports Park will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. PT. The duel on February 25 will be Inter Miami’s first confrontation against Messi since hiring the Argentine star.

It will also be the second meeting between both teams in league history. In the first regular season meeting between LA and Miami, the Galaxy won 3-2 at DRV PNK Stadium on April 18, 2021. Notably, the LA Galaxy’s first home game in 2024 will mark the return of David Beckham, former champion with the galactic team and owner of Inter Miami CF, while Messi, 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and captain of the Argentine national team, will play his first match at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Currently, on resale sites like Vivid Seats, tickets are $423 in the grass area, which are usually the cheapest when the entire stadium’s regular capacity has been sold. The Galaxy also has an option on its official website with VIP seats with a value from $1,625 to $2,150 per seat.

Fans can find more information at lagalaxy.com/homeopener. According to a statement from the Galaxy, LA Galaxy season ticket members and 6-game package buyers for the 2024 season have tickets for this game included in their ticket plans. LA Galaxy’s 2024 MLS Regular Season 6-game packages are sold out.

LA Galaxy season ticket members will be able to purchase individual tickets to the LA Galaxy 2024 home opener through a pre-sale on Wednesday, January 10.