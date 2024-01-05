Gallery causes hilarity in De Slimste Mens: ‘Is that a song?’

#Gallery #hilarity #Slimste #Mens #song

In the permanent part of The smartest person, the gallery, the candidates are presented with various children’s songs. Sounds simple, but it turns out to be a lot more difficult than expected on Friday evening because these words are presented as rebus. For example, Anna Nooshin’s face can be seen next to a statue of Mary and a cookie, or: ‘Annamaria Koekoek’.

Although Jan Dirk starts off strong, he only manages to guess three songs. In the meantime, he happily continues guessing and even makes his own songs (Koek, pan en beetle), which causes great laughter in the studio.

His co-stars, singer Julie Huard and presenter Akwasi, also appear not to be into children’s songs. Julie manages to score points with the answer ‘Pussy Mauw’ and Akwasi in turn contributes with ‘Tell Little Red Riding Hood Where Are You Going’, but unfortunately it is not enough to become the smartest of the day. Despite the lack of knowledge of children’s songs, Dirk Jan is with 382 seconds.

In the final, Julie ultimately has to leave the field. Evi Hanssen will take her place on Monday.

The smartest person can be seen every working day around 8:30 PM on NPO 1. Click here to watch the episode.