Galp drops more than 3% and PSI counters European gains

#Galp #drops #PSI #counters #European #gains

The Lisbon stock exchange closed in ‘red’, on a day strongly marked by the changes that were felt in the oil market. The barrel of crude oil is falling more than 4%, harming energy prices, but transmitting good feelings in other sectors.

The Lisbon stock exchange fell 0.85% in this Monday’s session, up to 6,478.25, with emphasis on the 3.58% drop led by Galp bonds, which were being traded at 13.89 euros, in given the reduction in the prices of a barrel of crude and Brent on a global scale.

Still with regard to falls, Mota-Engil reached 2.46% and stood at 4.355 euros, while EDP Renováveis ​​fell 1.89%, now at 17.34 euros per share. Conversely, the biggest gain was from Jerónimo Martins, in the order of 0.81%, up to 22.44 euros.

Among the main European indices, the sensations are very different, as they all rise, led by Germany, in the order of 0.73%, after the trade balance of goods was revealed, which indicates that the increase recorded in exports exceeds the increase of imports.

This was followed by the Euro Stoxx 50 aggregate index, at 0.46%, Spain, with a rise of 0.44%, Italy, which rose to 0.41% and France, with an increase of 0.40%. The United Kingdom recorded a more tenuous increase, in the order of 0.06%.

In the oil market, a barrel of Brent is falling 3.76%, reaching 75.78 dollars, at the same time that crude oil falls 4.53% and is being traded at 70.47 dollars.

In currency negotiations, the euro gains 0.31% and one euro now corresponds to 1.0975 dollars.

“European stock markets gained traction throughout the session, motivated by the decline in sovereign debt interest rates, and the vast majority ended up closing on a high”, highlights the analysis by the equity markets department at Millenium Investment Banking.

At the same time, “the drop in oil prices in international markets, after Saudi Arabia cut official sales prices for all regions, seems to have led to the belief that the movement could reduce inflationary pressures and justify interest rate cuts by central banks , encouraging cyclical sectors”, point out the analysts who nevertheless warn of the problems generated by this panorama.

“However, it naturally had an adverse impact on the Energy sector. This ended up dragging Galp down by more than 3%, on a day when the PSI ended up contradicting external gains”, he says.