Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen

#Gambians #horny #Dutchmen

The Gambians are really done with the Dutch. Done with horny Georgina, who is on a friends holiday with Sonja, Sarah and Sabine, where they celebrate being single. They first fill themselves with gin and tonics, and then allow themselves to be completely torn apart in a deserted dune pan by a considerably younger African. Sabine and Sonja may not have been single for a while, but that doesn’t matter on a friends holiday. Those Gambians are completely done with Marco and Tessa, who are looking for new excitement in their relationship after ten years. Marco persuaded Tessa to try a threesome, but they didn’t dare share this plan with anyone in the Netherlands. That’s why they came to Gambia to experience a steamy sweaty night with Omar. Not only does this Gambian have a body that Tessa dreams of and a cock that makes Marco doubt his sexual preference, but hiring an extra bat buddy here is a lot cheaper than at home and that makes fucking just that little bit better for a real Dutchman. Those Gambians are completely done with Theo. He works in the Netherlands as a financial administrative employee and in his spare time maintains an impressive collection of matchboxes. Twice a year he flies to Gambia for a week to live away completely from Abdoulie and Yankuba and, very occasionally, from Ebou. He usually has trouble sitting for three days afterwards, but it’s worth it to him. Oh and the Gambians are already done with Martijn. He often locks himself in his villa for several days and only allows young boys to visit. In exchange for a stack of dollars, the villa’s landlord turns a blind eye to these dirty slumber parties. But no longer, because the Gambians are completely done with those hot Hendriks from the porno polder. “If you’re looking for sex, go to Thailand!“Just so you know.