Game-changing statement from Canan Karatay: There is no such thing as a genetic disease. He said what the real danger lies in?

Heart and Internal Diseases Specialist Canan Karatay clarified the questions asked in the İyilik Sağlık program with Canan Karatay on Sözcü Television. Karatay made statements that broke taboos, especially about many diseases that are referred to as genetic and ignored in society.

“NO GENETIC DISEASES”

Karatay stated that genetic diseases are caused by environmental factors and said, “There is no genetic disease. Children born with congenital disabilities are genetic. Diseases that occur later due to environmental factors are genetic. We call these epigenetics, which means above genetics. All chemicals, hair dyes, lipsticks, fragrances, all of these.” “It means environmental factors. These damage the cells. Genetically, we are all born to live naturally. We are not born with diseases. Later, environmental factors, wrong practices and lives lead to epigenetic diseases.” said.

DIABETES EXAMPLE

Regarding the taboo ‘your mother and father have diabetes, you will too’, which is very common among the public, Karatay said: “For example, the example of diabetes. Just because your mother and father will have diabetes does not mean that you will too. If you protect yourself, you will not become diabetic.” he said.

TOXIC SUBSTANCES LISTED: DETERGENT, PERFUME AND DISINFECTANTS

Emphasizing that heavy metals taken into the body due to environmental factors constitute a great poison, Karatay said, “The heavy metals we take into our body are substances such as mercury, aluminum and lead. We get them from the materials used in our body. They are taken from detergents, disinfectants, fragrances or cigarettes.”

Do you know what the scents are in those detergents? Housewives are happy when they hear that smell. Just like paint thinners. The industry knows this very well. They are not happy without that smell. These are all a mechanism for the market to create perception and sell its wares. All companies are struggling to lose and increase their markets. “Healthy people are first made sick, then they are made needy.”

CIGARETTES ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS

Karatay answered the question about whether cigarettes damage the skin or not: “We agree that cigarettes are the most dangerous thing. There are 4 thousand poisons in it. And these materials also contain the same poisons. When the heavy metals in these products enter the body, the cells become unable to function. DNAs “It deteriorates. It deteriorates. When your DNA is damaged, applying as many creams as you want to fix your skin is of no use.” said.

