Game Pass has revealed the range of games for the first half of January

#Game #Pass #revealed #range #games #January

Microsoft representatives on the official Xbox website published an overview of the games that will expand the library of the Xbox/PC Game Pass service during the first half of January. Subscribers can during this period look forward to a total of 8 games.

You can play, for example, the action RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft, the remake of the second Resident Evil, the multiplayer action Hell Let Loose or the adventure game Close to the Sun. In a separate news item, you can look at the titles that will leave Game Pass in January.

Game Pass will expand the following titles in the first half of January:

  • Close to the Sun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available now
  • Hell Let Loose (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available from January 4th
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available January 9
  • Figment (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available from January 9
  • Super Mega Baseball 4 – EA Play (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 11. ledna
  • We Happy Few (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 11. ledna
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 16. ledna
  • Those Who Remain (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 16. ledna

New updates and expansions for existing titles:

  • Dead by Daylight: Chucky – Available now
  • Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update – Available now
  • Sea of ​​Thieves: Season Ten – Available now
Also Read:  The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall remake is complete. You can get the game for free

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Posted on
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Posted on
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
Posted on
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News