Game Pass has revealed the range of games for the first half of January

Microsoft representatives on the official Xbox website published an overview of the games that will expand the library of the Xbox/PC Game Pass service during the first half of January. Subscribers can during this period look forward to a total of 8 games.
You can play, for example, the action RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft, the remake of the second Resident Evil, the multiplayer action Hell Let Loose or the adventure game Close to the Sun. In a separate news item, you can look at the titles that will leave Game Pass in January.
Game Pass will expand the following titles in the first half of January:
- Close to the Sun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available now
- Hell Let Loose (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available from January 4th
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available January 9
- Figment (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available from January 9
- Super Mega Baseball 4 – EA Play (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 11. ledna
- We Happy Few (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 11. ledna
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 16. ledna
- Those Who Remain (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – k dispozici od 16. ledna
New updates and expansions for existing titles:
- Dead by Daylight: Chucky – Available now
- Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update – Available now
- Sea of Thieves: Season Ten – Available now