Gameplaybeelden Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

The first part of this popular puzzle horror game is now also on the Switch!

Last week Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 came to the Switch. Three chapters of this popular horror/puzzle adventure game have currently been published, the first of which can now also be played on the Switch. If you’re wondering what that looks like: YouTube channel Hanheld Players has put a gameplay video online. Here you can watch the first half hour of the film. The video can be found below.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 takes place in an abandoned toy factory. Playtime Co. was once the best-known name in toys, with a factory that you can admire. Until one day everyone in the factory mysteriously disappeared. One day you find yourself in this factory, where you soon have to do your best to stay alive. Some rather vengeful toys are after you… Use the GrabPack to grab things from far away and manipulate electrical circuits. Explore the strange factory… and whatever happens, stay out of the hands of the toys!

