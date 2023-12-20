Games of 2023 according to PlayStation players

In the past few hours, we have informed you, for example, about the worst games of the year according to Metacritic or the annual summary from the point of view of Game Pass. Representatives of PlayStation are now coming up with their own ranking, who announced the best games of this year according to the players themselves on the official PlayStation blog. They could vote in a total of eighteen categoriesamong which there are, for example, awards for the best studio or game for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2.

Best New Character

  • Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
  • Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)
  • The Collar (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
  • Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

    • The best story

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI

    • Best graphics

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI

    • Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Sea of Stars

    • The best sound design

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4

    • The best soundtrack

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

    • The best accessibility feature

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

    • The best use of the DualSense controller

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Resident Evil 4

    • The best multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

    • The best live service game

  • Fortnite
  • GTA Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

    • The best extension

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
  • Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall
    The best sports game

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • NBA 2K24

    • The best indie game

  • Sea of Stars
  • Blasphemous 2
  • Dredge
  • Humanity

    • The best game for PS VR2

  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Nock
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

    • PS4 Game of the Year

  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Lies of P
  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

    • PS5 Game of the Year

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Alan Wake 2

    • Studio deadline

  • Insomniac Games
  • Running Studios
  • CD Projekt RED
  • Square Enix

    • The most anticipated game

  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2

