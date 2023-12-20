Games of 2023 according to PlayStation players

#Games #PlayStation #players

In the past few hours, we have informed you, for example, about the worst games of the year according to Metacritic or the annual summary from the point of view of Game Pass. Representatives of PlayStation are now coming up with their own ranking, who announced the best games of this year according to the players themselves on the official PlayStation blog. They could vote in a total of eighteen categoriesamong which there are, for example, awards for the best studio or game for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2.

Best New Character

Venom (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

The Collar (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy XVI)

The best story

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Best graphics

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Sea of Stars

The best sound design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

The best soundtrack

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The best accessibility feature

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The best use of the DualSense controller

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Alan Wake 2

Resident Evil 4

The best multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

The best live service game

Fortnite

GTA Online

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

The best extension

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The best sports game

EA Sports FC 24

The Crew Motorfest

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

NBA 2K24

The best indie game

Sea of Stars

Blasphemous 2

Dredge

Humanity

The best game for PS VR2

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Nock

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

PS4 Game of the Year

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Lies of P

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

PS5 Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Alan Wake 2

Studio deadline

Insomniac Games

Running Studios

CD Projekt RED

Square Enix

The most anticipated game

Grand Theft Auto VI

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Marvel’s Wolverine

Dragon’s Dogma 2