Games of the Month January with Prince of Persia & Tekken 8

A new year has started and winter finally seems to be loosening up a bit. Everything is fine with us, as long as it stops with all the stringing outside. Anyway, games. It’s the beginning of January and so we’re looking at which games the publishers have ready for us this month. It won’t be much, because January is not really a month in which there are usually many releases to admire, but who knows, there might still be something nice. Jelle and Koos have the list in front of them and go through everything. From Momodora: Moonlit Farewell to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Tekken 8. The titles are discussed one by one and in many cases also viewed. Will the two gentlemen be happy with the proceeds or can we continue with the back catalog next month? You will see and hear it all in the overview of the games of the month of January 2024.
All games of the month January 2024 at a glance
Purely for convenience, as we start the year quietly, we have listed the most important games that will be released this month for you. You can check for yourself whether there is anything for you.
Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC) – 11 januari
Atlas Wept (PC) – January 17
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 18 januari (15 januari early acces)
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC – 18 januari
Arclands (PC) – January 19
Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – 19 januari
Graven (PC) – January 23
Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 23 januari
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 24 januari
Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – 25 januari
Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 25 januari
Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 26 januari
Rugby 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 30 januari