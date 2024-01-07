Games of the Month January with Prince of Persia & Tekken 8

#Games #Month #January #Prince #Persia #Tekken

A new year has started and winter finally seems to be loosening up a bit. Everything is fine with us, as long as it stops with all the stringing outside. Anyway, games. It’s the beginning of January and so we’re looking at which games the publishers have ready for us this month. It won’t be much, because January is not really a month in which there are usually many releases to admire, but who knows, there might still be something nice. Jelle and Koos have the list in front of them and go through everything. From Momodora: Moonlit Farewell to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Tekken 8. The titles are discussed one by one and in many cases also viewed. Will the two gentlemen be happy with the proceeds or can we continue with the back catalog next month? You will see and hear it all in the overview of the games of the month of January 2024.

All games of the month January 2024 at a glance

Purely for convenience, as we start the year quietly, we have listed the most important games that will be released this month for you. You can check for yourself whether there is anything for you.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC) – 11 januari

Atlas Wept (PC) – January 17

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 18 januari (15 januari early acces)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC – 18 januari

Arclands (PC) – January 19

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – 19 januari

Graven (PC) – January 23

Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 23 januari

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 24 januari

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch) – 25 januari

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 25 januari

Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 26 januari

Rugby 24 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 30 januari