Gaming handheld with Core Ultra: MSI’s competitor for ROG Ally, Legion Go and Co relies on Intel

Image: MSI

MSI will apparently be presenting its own gaming handheld at CES next week that relies on Intel Core (Ultra) instead of AMD Ryzen. Most likely equipped with Windows, it would compete with the Asus ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go.

MSI has published a corresponding teaser video on X.

At first glance, Valve’s Steam Deck is also a direct competitor, but the new introductions from the other OEMs in 2023 have shown: The Valve Steam Deck continues to play in a league of its own with the optimized Steam Linux approach.

The handhelds mentioned have one thing in common so far: they all rely on AMD Ryzen. It is quite possible that MSI, as a close Intel partner, will present a first model based on Intel Core Ultra aka Meteor Lake at CES, with iGPU performance at a comparable level.

Update January 4, 2024 10:40 p.m

Intel commented on MSI’s tweet on X. There is therefore no question that MSI’s handheld will be the first in this form factor based on an Intel CPU – most likely a Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” with a significantly more powerful iGPU than has previously been found in Intel mobile CPUs.

Two weeks ago, OneXPlayer announced a crowdfunding campaign for an “Intel Core Ultra handheld” called the X1 via Indiegogo. However, the device uses a different form factor and comes in more of a tablet format with a separate controller. OneXPlayer also describes the X1 as a “3-in-1 design”: handheld, tablet and notebook. The manufacturer is currently looking for beta testers; there is no date or price for the final product yet.

Update January 5, 2024 7:08 a.m

A poster has surfaced in Asia showing the presumed final design of the solution.

Poster from MSI in Asia (Image: X)

Update January 5, 2024 11:11 a.m

And unnoticed because its name was not yet known, an MSI Claw had already made it into the Geekbench database on December 25th. Combined with the knowledge we now have, it turns out that this is the gaming handheld from MSI. As expected, it is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and 32 GB of RAM are available.

MSI Claw Gaming-Handheld mit Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Bild: Geekbench)

