Gaming : que propose le Xbox Game Pass ?

Published by l’Etudiant – Dec 23, 2023 at 09:00

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that provides access to a library of video games for Xbox consoles, PCs and mobile devices. There are two subscription plans: Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Focus on these two formulas.

The games included in the Xbox Game Pass are available for download or streaming. They are accessible at any time, as long as the subscription is active. In this subscription service, two plans are available:

  • La formule Xbox Game Pass Core which provides access to a library of more than 100 games for Xbox consoles and PC.
  • La formule Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which provides access to a library of over 100 games for Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices, as well as streaming games via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The benefits of Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass offers many advantagesnotably :

  • Unlimited access to a game library : you can play as many games as you want, with no time limit.
  • Significant savings : the subscription price of €9.99/month is significantly lower than the purchase price of the individual games.
  • Access to new products : games from Xbox studios are available as soon as they are released on Xbox Game Pass.
  • Access to Xbox Cloud Gaming : You can play your games on any device compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Games available on Xbox Game Pass

The games library Xbox Game Pass is regularly updated with new titles. It includes games of all genres from AAA games to independent games. Some of the most popular games available on Xbox Game Pass include:

Comment s’abonner au Xbox Game Pass ?

To subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, you can go to the website of Microsoft or on the Microsoft Store. It is also possible to subscribe via your console Xbox or his PC.

Xbox Game Pass is a great way to discover new games and enjoy a complete game library at an affordable price.

