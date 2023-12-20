Gangster Morant returns from suspension and saves Grizzlies from Pelicans

#Gangster #Morant #returns #suspension #saves #Grizzlies #Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the second leading scorer for the winners with 24 points, while Desmond Bain scored 21 points. Brandon Ingrams scored 34 points for the home team, while Jons Valančuns stood out with 22+14.

In another match on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs basketball players 132:119 (44:26, 28:33, 35:26, 25:34) at home, achieving their fifth consecutive victory.

Damian Lillard scored 40 points for the winners, who thus became the 51st player in NBA history who exceeded the 20,000 points mark in his career. It took him 794 games.

Yannis Adetokunbo also stood out among the winners with a “triple double”, who had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists, while Bobby Portis helped forge the victory with 23+10.

Keldon Johnson scored 28+12 in the “Spurs”, while Zack Collins scored 22 points.

The Portland “Trail Blazers” team was also successful at home, beating the Phoenix “Suns” team 109:104 (20:36, 29:25, 38:20, 22:23).

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

Alferny Simmons scored 23 points for the home team, Jerami Grant scored 22, and Deandre Ayton stood out with 16+15 points. Kevin Durant’s 40 points did not save the guests from the loss either, but Devin Booker scored 26 points for the “Dogs”.

Watch NBA games on Go3 Sport channels and next generation TV Go3!

Also Read:  Angola debuts with defeat in the senior women's handball world championship -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
READING – The library man to discover
READING – The library man to discover
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News