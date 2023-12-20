Gangster Morant returns from suspension and saves Grizzlies from Pelicans

#Gangster #Morant #returns #suspension #saves #Grizzlies #Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the second leading scorer for the winners with 24 points, while Desmond Bain scored 21 points. Brandon Ingrams scored 34 points for the home team, while Jons Valančuns stood out with 22+14.

In another match on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the San Antonio Spurs basketball players 132:119 (44:26, 28:33, 35:26, 25:34) at home, achieving their fifth consecutive victory.

Damian Lillard scored 40 points for the winners, who thus became the 51st player in NBA history who exceeded the 20,000 points mark in his career. It took him 794 games.

Yannis Adetokunbo also stood out among the winners with a “triple double”, who had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists, while Bobby Portis helped forge the victory with 23+10.

Keldon Johnson scored 28+12 in the “Spurs”, while Zack Collins scored 22 points.

The Portland “Trail Blazers” team was also successful at home, beating the Phoenix “Suns” team 109:104 (20:36, 29:25, 38:20, 22:23).

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

Alferny Simmons scored 23 points for the home team, Jerami Grant scored 22, and Deandre Ayton stood out with 16+15 points. Kevin Durant’s 40 points did not save the guests from the loss either, but Devin Booker scored 26 points for the “Dogs”.

JA MORANT FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/SngeSvBwlH — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) December 20, 2023

Watch NBA games on Go3 Sport channels and next generation TV Go3!