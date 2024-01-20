GARBAGE COLLECTION – Launch of the punch operation

The government supports the CUA in garbage collection.

Great mobilization. Several institutions are mobilizing to clean up the city of Antananarivo. “The government, all ministries, the Analamanga region are giving a boost to the Urban Commune of Antananarivo and the Municipal Sanitation Company (SMA), by deploying trucks and machines to collect household waste in the Capital” , said Minister of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Fidiniavo Ravokatra. It was in Andralanitra yesterday, as part of the launch of the household waste collection operation in the city of Antananarivo.

This deployment of trucks is not enough to empty the bins. In addition to the problem of equipment and throwing garbage into the bins, the difficulty of access to the Andralanitra landfill during this rainy period also poses a problem. It causes the rate of garbage removal to slow down. Fidiniavo Ravokatra announces measures. “We will unblock the canals to facilitate the evacuation of water from the site. The landfill road will be reinforced with materials to support the load of the trucks,” he detailed.

This is the umpteenth sweeping garbage collection operation implemented in recent years. Once these operations are completed, the waste piles up again, and you have to wait for another operation to empty the bins. So far, officials have not found lasting solutions to prevent the accumulation of garbage in the Capital.

The support of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo, with the aim of improving solid waste management in Antananarivo and the removal of household waste, is perhaps the outcome for this too permanent problem. Thanks to this partnership, the CUA will benefit from thirty-two multi-dump trucks, six dump trucks for the collection and transport of waste, two dump trucks for the operation of the Andralanitra landfill site, a bulldozer, excavators, and other equipment.

Miangalya Ralitera

