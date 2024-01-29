GARBAGE COLLECTION – The SMA faces a financial problem

Financial problem. The piling up of garbage in garbage bins does not only concern the Municipal Sanitation Company (SMA) according to Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka, the general director of the SMA. The latter, who is currently facing a financial problem, denounces the responsibility of everyone to operate this important company for the city of Antananarivo. “It is important to know that half of the taxes on built properties are paid to Household Waste Fees (ROM). That if local residents do not normally pay their taxes, we will always lack the budget to operate the vehicles transporting garbage,” this director insisted. This lack of financial resources impacts the purchase of fuel for the garbage collection trucks deployed by the SMA, which had to do what it could with the only means it had at its disposal. By limiting active vehicles.

Some areas of the capital have become clean. Garbage no longer piles up there and the bins are emptied on time. But garbage does not fail to increase with the rainy season. Garbage increasing from 500 tonnes per day to 700 tonnes and the trucks to be deployed are also expected to increase. “We are also waiting for the arrival of surplus trucks with the donation from Japan to increase the flow of garbage transporters. On the other hand, the provision of equipment is not enough to manage the waste of local residents. This requires everyone’s responsibility, whether in paying taxes or reducing household waste,” continued Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka, who announced that the SMA is currently launching the strike operation.

For the manager, the task is common. And he continues that the punch operation is only a temporary solution. An action that should be taken by every household and which consists of better managing household waste, a solution to limit the number produced by everyone. “We must start sorting and only throw away garbage that can no longer be reused or recycled to limit the rate of garbage to be collected each day,” he recommends.

Miora Raharisolo