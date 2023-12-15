García Luna puts up a ‘fight’: the former secretary’s defense calls for a new trial in the US

#García #Luna #puts #fight #secretarys #defense #calls #trial

Written in NATIONAL on 12/15/2023 · 08:37 hs

A few months before United States authorities hand down the sentence on Genaro García Lunathe defense of the former Secretary of Security asked Judge Brian Cogan to throw out the trial and his guilty verdict, so that their client could be tried againreported journalist Ariel Moutsatsos of N+.

According to the document to which the aforementioned journalist had access, the request was issued by the defense of the former Secretary of Security this Friday, December 15.

“Defendant Genaro García Luna appears before the Honorable United States District Judge Brian M. Cogan in the United States Court for the Eastern District of New York for an order vacating Mr. García’s conviction Luna and order a new trial pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 33, and any other and future rules that the court deems just and appropriate,” the request reads.

Until now, March 1 is scheduled to be the day in which Garcia Luna receive sentence for crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

García Luna case, between delays and even the possibility of a new trial

By decision of Judge Brian Cogan, the date for handing down a sentence to the Secretary of Security has been delayed twice during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term.

On the second occasion, the judge ordered the former official’s defense to present “ex parte” documents setting out the details of the alleged new evidence they claim to have collected since the guilty verdict in February.

The first date agreed upon to hand down the sentence former official It was July 27, however, Judge Brian Cogan granted the defense to postpone the date to September 7, then they rescheduled it for March 1, 2024 and now they requested a new judgment.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News