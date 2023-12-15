García Luna puts up a ‘fight’: the former secretary’s defense calls for a new trial in the US

#García #Luna #puts #fight #secretarys #defense #calls #trial

A few months before United States authorities hand down the sentence on Genaro García Lunathe defense of the former Secretary of Security asked Judge Brian Cogan to throw out the trial and his guilty verdict, so that their client could be tried againreported journalist Ariel Moutsatsos of N+.

According to the document to which the aforementioned journalist had access, the request was issued by the defense of the former Secretary of Security this Friday, December 15.

“Defendant Genaro García Luna appears before the Honorable United States District Judge Brian M. Cogan in the United States Court for the Eastern District of New York for an order vacating Mr. García’s conviction Luna and order a new trial pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 33, and any other and future rules that the court deems just and appropriate,” the request reads.

Until now, March 1 is scheduled to be the day in which Garcia Luna receive sentence for crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

García Luna case, between delays and even the possibility of a new trial

By decision of Judge Brian Cogan, the date for handing down a sentence to the Secretary of Security has been delayed twice during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term.

On the second occasion, the judge ordered the former official’s defense to present “ex parte” documents setting out the details of the alleged new evidence they claim to have collected since the guilty verdict in February.

The first date agreed upon to hand down the sentence former official It was July 27, however, Judge Brian Cogan granted the defense to postpone the date to September 7, then they rescheduled it for March 1, 2024 and now they requested a new judgment.