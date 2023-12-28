Gareca to Chile: the millionaire salary to be the new coach of the Chilean team | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Gareca #Chile #millionaire #salary #coach #Chilean #team #SPORTSTOTAL

Ricardo Gareca could become the next coach of the Chilean national team and the amount of money he would receive for leading La Roja in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and the 2024 Copa América has already been leaked.

The newspaper El Mercurio indicated, based on information spread by ADN radio, that Gareca and his technical command would receive 2.8 million dollars per year, an amount higher than what his predecessor, Eduardo Berizzo, earned (1.5 million dollars), but far from what ‘Tigre0 obtained in the Peruvian team (3.7 million dollars).

The conversations began a month ago and intensified a week ago, where the issue of remuneration was negotiated. Gareca could be announced as Chile coach this Friday.

“The idea is to start in January, and if nothing strange happens, before this Friday they will announce him as the new coach of Chile,” they said on ADN radio.

Gareca led the Peruvian team in the Qualifiers for the 2018 Russia World Cup and Qatar 2022. After his time in the red and white team, he coached Vélez Sarsfield, but did not obtain good results and terminated his contract.

