Gary Oldman thinks his own acting in Harry Potter is mediocre | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

29 dec 2023 om 17:37

Gary Oldman does not look back on his own acting work with satisfaction Harry Potterfilm series. The English actor thinks his performance is mediocre, he says in the podcast Happy Sad Confused.

Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the films, thinks he would have been better off reading the books in advance, as the late Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) did. “If I had known what was coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently,” Oldman says.

The actor is always critical of his own work. “If I saw myself in something and said, ‘Wow, I’m great,’ that would be really sad. Because you always want to do the next thing better.”

Oldman said at the beginning of December that he is very grateful for the role in Harry Potter and for Jim Gordon’s in the Batman-movies. “It allowed me to do as little work as possible for as much money as possible, and be at home with the kids.”

The actor has three children: Alfie (35), Charlie John (24) and Gulliver Flynn (26). After his divorce in 2000, he was given full custody. From 2004, Oldman played in the Harry Potter-films.

