Gas and electricity, what to do to say goodbye to the protected bill market: the guide

Gas and electricity, end of protection

On Wednesday 10 January, auctions were held for the assignment of electricity suppliers to users who have not chosen a free market operator by July 1, 2024, when protection ends. Also yesterday, the end of the protected gas market was formalized, but the deadline within which customers could choose the supplier already expired on 31 December 2023.

What changes for users with the end of protection?

As regards gas, the 3.5 million non-vulnerable users either chose an offer in the free market or switched to the “Placet in derogation” offer, while for the 2.5 million users judged “vulnerable”. » the Vulnerability Protection Service starts with the public tariff. As regards electricity, the results of the auctions to assign the approximately 4.5 million non-vulnerable customers will be announced on 6 February.

Who is among the vulnerable?

Those who are over 75 years of age, have disadvantaged economic conditions, have a disability or have access to an emergency housing facility following calamitous events are considered vulnerable. For electricity, those who have health conditions that require the use of equipment powered by electricity (or where people in such conditions are present) or have a user on an island are also considered vulnerable non-interconnected minor.

What happens to those who haven’t made a choice?

Non-vulnerable domestic gas customers in protection service who as of 31 December 2023 do not have a free market offer will keep their supplier for one year and will automatically enter into a special Placet offer (Free Price Under Equal Protection Conditions) which is variable, very similar to that of protection but different for the marketing component (so-called Â«PfixÂ») which will be freely set by the seller, explains Arera.

How does the Vulnerability Protection Service work?

This service provides economic and contractual conditions defined by Arera and consist of a variable price on a monthly basis, determined on the basis of the monthly average of the price values ​​on the Italian wholesale market, to which other fees are added to cover the costs of the service , charges and taxes required by law. The customer served in gas protection who has not yet been identified as vulnerable can ask his or her own or another seller to be served in the vulnerability protection service by completing a self-certification form which can be downloaded on the Arera website (here is the form) .

Is the free or protected market more convenient?

It is not possible to establish whether you pay less in the protected market or in the free one. The price of the gas raw material on the protected market is set by Arera on the basis of the average price of the Italian wholesale market PSV. While in the free market each operator offers the price they want: so you can find more or less convenient offers. Consumer associations report that offers on the free market are more disadvantageous than those on the protected market. According to a survey conducted by the National Consumers Union on a total of almost 500 offers in the two largest cities in Italy, Rome and Milan, only three offers on the free market are more convenient than both Placet and the vulnerability protection service.

Luce, when does the protection end?

For non-vulnerable domestic electricity customers, the protection regime will end from July 2024. To accompany the transition to the free market, the Authority has envisaged a gradual path to give everyone the opportunity to choose the offer on the free market best suited to your needs, while ensuring continuity of supply and information obligations for sellers. «From September 2023 to June 2024, in at least two bills, non-vulnerable domestic customers who are still in the enhanced protection service will receive a communication from their enhanced protection operator highlighting the possibility of choosing an offer of the free market, also using the tools made available by the Authority, such as the Offer Portal”, explains Arera.

Luce, what happens if you don’t choose an offer on the open market?

If the customer does not sign a free market offer, starting from July 2024, the supply will automatically pass, without any interruption, to the Gradual Protection Service (TSG). The contractual and economic conditions of this service will be defined by Arera on the basis of the outcomes of competitive procedures. The auctions to identify electricity suppliers for these customers took place on 10 January. The winners will be announced on February 6th.