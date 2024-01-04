Gas and petrol are decreasing. Are only the price increases the government’s fault?

And now, how do we put it? 2024 for Italian energy got off to a great start with gas and electricity prices at their lowest levels for over 6 months. Fuels are also doing well, costing less than January 1, 2023. In practical terms, according to Unem estimates, the Italian system has recovered, compared to the end of 2022, 48.4 billion in energy bills and 6.5 billion in energy bills oil. Even the State, after eliminating the reductions on fuel excise duties 365 days ago, has 7 billion more in cash. Shall we go to the streets to celebrate and applaud the government? No, because in recent months we have witnessed scenes of collective hysteria over increases in energy and fuel which, in the opinion of the opposition, newspapers and friendly commentators, were all attributable to the wrong policies of Palazzo Chigi.

But evidently when raw materials increase in price it is the fault of the executive, but when they fall it is thanks to the economic situation. Otherwise the absolute silence with which positive data for families and businesses is welcomed cannot be explained. To get an idea, electricity costs over 40.1% less than a year ago, considering that the average in January 2023 was 174 euros/MWh. All this will translate, at least in the protected market which lasts until June, into one bill reduction of 10.8% for the 1st quarter. The government obviously has nothing to do with it, just as it had nothing to do with it when things were going badly. «The contraction in gas consumption, especially in the thermoelectric sector, mainly due to the resumption of generation from the French nuclear park and the contribution of production from renewable sources, has favored the drop in the price in the current quarter – Arera underlined last week of electricity which, according to estimates, is expected to be around 114 euro/MWh in the first quarter of 2024″.

On the gas front, however, the decline is just under 60%: the price of methane, according to the latest data reported by GME, is around 32 euros per megawatt hour, thanks to storage facilities that are 80% full, lower than average demand and assured inflows of LNG. But all is not lost for the prophets of doom. Despite the sharp drop in prices, in fact, the price could undergo upward variations in the coming weeks. And once again there is bread for the albeit not very sharp teeth of the center-left. The emergency measure introduced in 2022 after the raw material rally following the Russian invasion of Ukraine to control gas tariffs, in fact, has not been renewed. In other words, the 5% VAT will return to full. Thus, value added tax of 10 and 22 percent will be applied to methane for civil and industrial uses, including the supply of district heating services and the supply of thermal energy produced with gas in execution of an energy service contract: the first for the first 480 cubic meters per year, the second for the subsequent ones. In short, you just need to have a little patience. And then we could go back to accusing the government of wanting to make money off the frozen skin of the weakest families.

