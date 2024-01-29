Gas bills. How much will you have to pay in 2024?

#Gas #bills #pay

Gas bills in 2024

PGNiG customers received good news last year – correction invoices on their gas bills with a lower price than in the forecasts for 2024. The price reduction is as much as 61.2%. This means that instead of the forecast price of PLN 516.73 per MWh, customers will pay PLN 200.17 per MWh. This is a significant relief for many households, institutions and enterprises.

It is worth noting that the discounts apply to those customers who are billed according to forecasts from the W/Z/S-1.1., W/Z/S-1.2., W/Z/S-2.1 tariff groups. and W/Z/S-2.2. The tariff group is determined based on the gas consumption declared by the customer. Changing the group is possible once per contract year. In the face of new, lower prices, such a change may turn out to be extremely profitable.

People who have already received invoices with a higher forecast price have also received corrections. Check if your bill is for the correct amount! PGNiG informed that all forecasts that were previously sent to customers with higher rates are no longer valid. People who made partial payments at higher rates can expect to be paid an overpayment and have their balance adjusted.

Gas bills. Where does the change in amount come from?

At the beginning of July 2023, PGNiG made a decision that significantly influenced the energy market in Poland. The company decided to maintain gas prices in 2023, despite previous forecasts suggesting a significant increase in 2024. PGNiG emphasizes that the merger with the Orlen Group ensures financial stability and enables greater flexibility in responding to changing market conditions.

The price of PLN 200.17 per MWh, maintained for both 2023 and 2024, results from the Act on the Protection of Gas Customers. The regulation of gas prices in this legal act is beneficial news primarily for households, cooperatives and housing communities. Sensitive entities listed in the Act, such as hospitals or social welfare homes, can also benefit from more favorable prices.

