Gas is the cheapest in three years. We should see this on the bills soon

#Gas #cheapest #years #bills

The quotations of Dutch contracts (a determinant of the European price) for gas supplies in February fell on Tuesday to EUR 27.22 per megawatt hour, according to the ICE exchange. And that wasn’t the end of the decline, because on Wednesday, the rate reached the level of EUR 27. Ultimately, it only managed to go down to EUR 27.01 and later the market decided to rebound.

Either way, such prices have not been seen on the European market for a very long time. Specifically, from the end of June 2021. In 2024, the price has already dropped by 16%.

Gas prices in Dutch contracts for February 2024 | ICE/ICE

Let us recall that in mid-2021, more than half a year before Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Vladimir Putin increased the supply of Russian gas to the Old Continent so much that prices rose sharply. They then reached EUR 100 in October, with demand growing during the post-pandemic rebound and while the EU was accumulating gas reserves for the winter. A year later, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in August 2022, gas reached even EUR 330 per MWh. Few people remembered levels of around EUR 15 per MWh in normal times.

Well, now we need to slowly remind ourselves of these levels – fortunately for ordinary people, and unfortunately for gas producers. Tariffs for 2024 for PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny have dropped to PLN 318 per MWh, and the price for consumers is frozen until mid-year at PLN 200.17. With the prices currently in Europe and the current price on the Polish Power Exchange (PLN 148 per MWh), it can be expected that prices will drop even without unfreezing.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



Why have they been going down lately? As always, it’s a matter of supply and demand.

The text continues below the video

Demand down



The demand comes not only from gas combustion in home cookers, but mainly from industry, among others. producing fertilizers and chemicals, but also other products that require energy from gas. And it turns out that the European industry is in complete decline, mainly in Germany and France, the two largest economies of the EU. In the euro zone, industrial production decreased in November last year. by as much as 6.8 percent year to year, and in the EU by 5.8 percent. The largest declines were recorded in Ireland (-30.4% y/y) and the Netherlands (-10.3%). Industrial demand for gas is falling, which translates into gas prices.

Moreover, after a wave of frosts, even historically record-breaking in Scandinavia, as temperatures rise to positive levels, the demand for gas for heating homes, production and commercial halls will also decrease. As of January 22, the latest data available, except for Portugal and the UK gas storage facilities are being emptied in all European countries. Gas equivalent to 0.5% was withdrawn from the warehouses of EU member states on Monday. their capacity.

As of January 22, there are 842 TWh of gas in EU warehouses, while a year ago on the same day there were 872 TWh. This shows that a 3.4% hedge is expected to be needed. less gas year to year, which means that the economy will consume less and supplies are more reliable. From January 3 to 22, 14.3% of the stock was already sold. gas.

Gas supply up



Not only is demand falling, but supply has increased. In the USA, a deal worth USD 11 billion has just taken place. merger of Chesapeake Energy with Southwestern Energy and it will be the largest gas producer in the United States. New entity up to 20 percent production is to be linked to international prices. This is not the first recent gas merger in the USA, and such transactions are related to the construction of new LNG terminals and the expansion of existing ones in the Persian Gulf. Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt predict that more than 14 Bcf/d of LNG capacity will come to market over the next three years. And the greater the supply, the greater the pressure to drop prices.

See also: Gas prices in 2024. URE approved tariffs

In addition, as reported on January 22, within a few weeks Qatar Energy may sign a long-term contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Indian buyers on cheaper and more flexible terms than existing contracts. India intends to use more gas in energy production with 6%. currently up to 15 percent in 2050

“Qatar, which aims to increase its liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per year from 77 million by 2027, wants to play a bigger role in Asia and Europe as competition from US supplies increases,” we read in . As you can see, competition in LNG supplies is getting fiercer, and that’s good news for gas buyers.

One of ‘ sources said the deal would likely be finalized at a price of around 12 percent. Brent prices per million British thermal unit (mmBtu).