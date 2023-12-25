Gas prices are the same as 10 years ago

#Gas #prices #years

The dominant gas price in Europe, which is established on the TTF exchange in the Netherlands, is currently 34 euros per megawatt hour, namely for delivery at any time between January and June. Earlier in the year, when the price was similar or lower for the months ahead, buyers paid much more for winter delivery, fearing that winter would bring high prices.

You don’t have to fear winter anymore

The fear has lasted until now, but the winter is here, which is not even as mild as last year, but the supply is plentiful, the storages are full, the world’s big producers are happily shipping as much as they need to Europe in liquefied (LNG) form. It reaches pretty much everywhere, Asian customers also get plenty, as somewhere the Russians are also trying to sell, which they can no longer do in Europe.

The last 10 years

As for past prices: from the beginning of 2011 to the end of 2013, the price was around 30 euros, which hardly differs from the current price. From 2014, the price decreased, roughly together with the price of oil (there was a correlation between the prices of the two products for a long time). From 2014, the price moved in the range between 15-25 euros, and in 2018, when the price of oil rose again, it reached 30 euros.

They got Europe used to it

In the meantime, after the events of 2014, when Russia invaded the Crimean peninsula, we do not know exactly whether Europe’s habituation to Russian gas began immediately, or whether this only took place after 2018, nor when Putin could decide that invade Ukraine. After the decision, in any case, he expected that Europe would stand by Ukraine, therefore, as Erste analyst Tamás Pletser told our newspaper earlier, in addition to long-term contractual sales, Russia poured a large amount of gas onto the market in the Netherlands, depressing the price the continent should depend as much as possible on Russian gas.

In the end, this made it possible to reduce utilities without state support, but at the same time, in the light of events, we already know that the very cheap Russian gas was only a temporary phenomenon, it served to prepare for the war. In 2019, this process was already taking place, as a price of 10 euros already occurred, so even with the already weakening forint, there was no problem with the reduced utility price.

Gas war

In March 2020, when the pandemic broke out, the price of oil collapsed, which was understandably followed by gas, with even prices of 4-5 euros occurring. At the end of the year and at the beginning of 2021, together with the oil, the previous price of 15-20 euros was restored, then it started to rise sharply from June 2021, and soon surpassed the previous peak of 30 dollars. It was clear that by then Putin had already started the war machine: the price had begun to be raised so that Europe would be in a difficult situation and become blackmailable.

Maybe the attack was originally planned for 2021, but it was postponed for some reason, maybe because of the Covid epidemic raging in Russia, in any case, in the fall and winter of 2021, the price of 100 euros per megawatt hour was already typical, which Europe still entrusted to the supply chains to his embarrassment, so he didn’t even respond to it. After the attack last February, events accelerated: Germany in particular prepared for a gas supply emergency, but when supplies actually stopped, Europe bought all the gas available on the market from elsewhere, pushing the price above 300 euros.

The shivering is gone

The significance of the high price was that the mainly American gas originally sold to Asian customers was not delivered, the contractual penalty was paid and the shipments were brought to Europe. The price had to be so high that most of the Asian customers would give up gas, which then led to severe power outages in Pakistan, for example. Europe, on the other hand, is at the price of gold, but fueled up with gas for the winter, the Russian plan, according to which the frozen Europe capitulates, went up in smoke.

Fast transition, falling price

From here, more precisely, from the autumn of 2021, the price started to decrease, it started this year already under 100 euros, and the decrease continued quickly, during the spring there were already prices under 30 euros, although then in the summer and autumn the price was more between 40-50 the determinant. The European storages were filled very quickly, and now everyone had gas, as the producers (USA, Australia, Qatar) happily increased their exports, and Russian gas was looking for a place in Asia.

Europe’s supply has thus now been completely resolved, and the price has also reached an acceptable level: we cannot expect to see the prices of the Russian adaptation period again, however, it cannot be ruled out that a price below 30 euros will be permanently established now that fears have completely disappeared. In the meantime, the reduced domestic utility price has of course become completely unrealistic, because it has been in effect for 10 years, and in addition to the change in the gas price, the 35 percent devaluation of the forint that has taken place since then has also increased the price considerably, and the transportation and storage costs have also increased significantly.

Lingering effects also disappear

The energy crisis ended anyway, Europe quickly adapted while Russia lost its best market. The reduction of the gas price to an acceptable level is now starting to have its full effect here, after the one-year contracts concluded at a higher price last year expire, so all companies can now buy at the current market price. This also plays a role in the rapid reduction of inflation, as the impact of expiring high-priced contracts is removed from production costs.