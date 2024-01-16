Gas prices collapsed. European Union countries have managed to replace gas from Russia

#Gas #prices #collapsed #European #Union #countries #managed #replace #gas #Russia

Natural gas prices in Europe have recently dropped significantly, even though gas carriers are temporarily unable to use the sea route through the Red Sea.

At the beginning of the third week of January 2024, for the first time in almost five months, the price of natural gas in Europe dropped below EUR 30 per megawatt hour (MWh). This means that the price of natural gas has fallen by more than 40 percent in a year. For comparison, at the beginning of 2023 the price of a megawatt hour was over EUR 60, and shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022 it even exceeded EUR 300.

Watch the video Glapiński warns: Inflation may increase in the second half of the year

Attacks on tankers

The conflict in the Middle East caused a temporary increase in commodity prices, and at the beginning of October a megawatt hour of natural gas cost over EUR 50 again. Experts point out that ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea may become a problem in the long term. Gas carriers transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar to Europe sail through the Red Sea. A few days ago, however, they had to stop off the coast of Oman to avoid shelling.

According to news agency, they are now on their way again – although deliveries to Europe are likely to be delayed. However, this has not yet been reflected in higher prices in the markets, mainly due to well-filled warehouses; gas storage facilities were one hundred percent full at the beginning of November. Also at the moment, gas storage facilities in Germany are well filled; According to the latest data from the Federal Network Agency, the filling level last Saturday was 83.8%, which is relatively high for the cold season.

Over 40 percent of gas from Norway

The European price of natural gas has fallen not only due to well-filled storage facilities, but also because Germany and other EU countries have managed to replace gas from Russia with Norwegian gas; most of the gas imported into Germany currently comes from Norway. In 2023, around 43 percent of gas imports came from Norway, 26 percent from the Netherlands and 22 percent from Belgium, according to the latest data from the Federal Network Agency.

Four terminals launched, the fifth one under construction

Germany is also increasingly using imports of liquefied gas. In total, around seven percent of all German gas imports were delivered as LNG last year. Germany currently has four liquefied natural gas terminals (in Wilhelmshaven, Lubmin, Brunsbüttel and Stade); a fifth terminal is to be built in the port of Mukran on the island of Rügen. Ecologists and representatives of the tourism industry are protesting against the latter project.

In addition to environmental concerns, the associations argue that existing supply routes via gas pipelines and existing terminals in the North Sea would be sufficient to meet gas demand in Germany. (DPA, ARD/du)

The article comes from Deutsche Welle