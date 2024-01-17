Gas prices have plummeted. Europe has full warehouses without raw material from Russia

#Gas #prices #plummeted #Europe #full #warehouses #raw #material #Russia

The price of natural gas in Europe fell below EUR 30 per megawatt hour for the first time in nearly five months. It dropped by 40% in a year. At the beginning of 2023, the price was over 60 euros.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Budka announced his decision. The goal is clear. The expert assesses: it is possible

Natural gas prices are falling. The EU replaced raw material from Russia

The decline in gas prices is also visible in the data presented by the Energy Regulatory Office. “In the third quarter of 2023, the average price of natural gas purchased in EU or EEA countries was PLN 167.09/MWh and she was over five times lower from the average price of this fuel in the same period last year, when it increased to an unprecedentedly high level of PLN 886.88/MWh,” we read in the URE’s announcement.

As Deutsche Welle explains, the price drop was achieved not only by filling warehouses. Many EU countries, including Germany, have managed to replace gas from Russia with Norwegian gas. Most of the raw material imported by Poland’s western neighbor comes from this country.

Imports of liquefied gas are increasing

Liquefied gas also has an increasing market share. So far, in the case of the German economy, it is 7%. import. Poland also imports LNG. In January last year, PKN Orlen signed a long-term contract for LNG supplies with the American company Sempra. – This is a contract for 20 million tons. We will implement it from the beginning of 2027. This is 1 million tons per year, approximately 1 billion 200 million cubic meters. gas – said Daniel, president of PKN Orlen.

– The contract between Orlen and QatarEnergy for LNG supplies operates in the DES formula, which means that the obligation timely delivery of the cargo to the terminal in Świnoujście rests with the supplier. Orlen has not received information about any possible delays in deliveries – we read in the company’s comment sent to Business Insider.

In 2021, 83 percent natural gas in the EU was imported. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas imports from Russia to the EU have decreased significantly. This decline was compensated mainly by a sharp increase in imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially from the USA, we read in the EC press release.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.