Gas prices have plummeted. Europe has full warehouses without raw material from Russia

#Gas #prices #plummeted #Europe #full #warehouses #raw #material #Russia

The price of natural gas in Europe fell below EUR 30 per megawatt hour for the first time in nearly five months. It dropped by 40% in a year. At the beginning of 2023, the price was over 60 euros.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Budka announced his decision. The goal is clear. The expert assesses: it is possible

Natural gas prices are falling. The EU replaced raw material from Russia

The decline in gas prices is also visible in the data presented by the Energy Regulatory Office. “In the third quarter of 2023, the average price of natural gas purchased in EU or EEA countries was PLN 167.09/MWh and she was over five times lower from the average price of this fuel in the same period last year, when it increased to an unprecedentedly high level of PLN 886.88/MWh,” we read in the URE’s announcement.

As Deutsche Welle explains, the price drop was achieved not only by filling warehouses. Many EU countries, including Germany, have managed to replace gas from Russia with Norwegian gas. Most of the raw material imported by Poland’s western neighbor comes from this country.

Imports of liquefied gas are increasing

Liquefied gas also has an increasing market share. So far, in the case of the German economy, it is 7%. import. Poland also imports LNG. In January last year, PKN Orlen signed a long-term contract for LNG supplies with the American company Sempra. – This is a contract for 20 million tons. We will implement it from the beginning of 2027. This is 1 million tons per year, approximately 1 billion 200 million cubic meters. gas – said Daniel, president of PKN Orlen.

Also Read:  How much is Chiara Ferragni worth? 100 million between brands, companies and super-attices - Corriere.it

– The contract between Orlen and QatarEnergy for LNG supplies operates in the DES formula, which means that the obligation timely delivery of the cargo to the terminal in Świnoujście rests with the supplier. Orlen has not received information about any possible delays in deliveries – we read in the company’s comment sent to Business Insider.

In 2021, 83 percent natural gas in the EU was imported. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas imports from Russia to the EU have decreased significantly. This decline was compensated mainly by a sharp increase in imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially from the USA, we read in the EC press release.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MURDER IN MAEVATANÀNA – A collector of butchered local products
MURDER IN MAEVATANÀNA – A collector of butchered local products
Posted on
Baby born on a roundabout near Zelhem in the Achterhoek
Baby born on a roundabout near Zelhem in the Achterhoek
Posted on
The Liepaja Symphony Orchestra’s string instrument ensemble will perform at Rundāle Palace » irLiepāja
The Liepaja Symphony Orchestra’s string instrument ensemble will perform at Rundāle Palace » irLiepāja
Posted on
four players left the National Stadium during the ‘Blanquiazul Night 2024’
four players left the National Stadium during the ‘Blanquiazul Night 2024’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News