Gas station courier robbed

Two bandits on scooters intercepted the courier at a gas station the day before yesterday between Ambohimangakely and Ankorondrano. They took 79 million ariary from him, a sum intended to be paid to a bank. The victim was also riding a motorcycle.

The gendarmes and police officers each received the alert. They got their hands on one of the gangsters, the one who kept the loot.

The captive, identified under the first name Avotra, was a former employee of the same gas station. He worked there as a car washer. He was only 22 years old. His co-perpetrator is the owner of the two-wheeler and the firearm they use in their criminal activities. “This man is among the criminals we are looking for. Avotra knows his address,” indicates the gendarmerie.

Another gas station

The man named Avotra was to serve as bait. However, he allegedly tried to free himself while he was escorted by a few black berets by leading them to his accomplice. “He tried to play as fine as possible. He talked too much with the police during the trip. However, he already had an idea in mind, that of fleeing to a specific place and time, that is to say to Antenimbe-Ambohimangakely. He suddenly attacked the gendarmes next to him and tried to grab the rifle from one of them. Immediately, the police reacted and shot him. He succumbed to his injuries,” says the same source. Therefore, the other suspect could not be arrested. The brigade handling the case, reachable on 034 05 700 71 for any useful information, is on his trail.

She stressed that the duo, responsible for the robbery, was not their first strike.

