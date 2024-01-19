Gasoline price ⬆️; diesel price ⬆️: fuel, what changes next week

#Gasoline #price #diesel #price #fuel #week

Prices already take into account discounts applied by gas stations and the review of temporary tax measures

Fuel prices will rise next week. Both diesel, the most used fuel in Portugal, and gasoline are expected to rise by two cents from Monday, a sector source tells ECO.

From Monday onwards, when you go to fill up you must pay 1,581 euros per liter of simple diesel and 1,665 euros per liter of 95 simple gasoline, taking into account the average values ​​practiced at the pumps on Mondays, published by the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG).

These prices already take into account the discounts applied by gas stations and the review of temporary tax measures to help mitigate the increase in fuel prices. The tax reduction determined by the measures currently in force is 25 cents per liter of diesel and 26 cents per liter of gasoline.

Prices may also undergo changes to take into account the closing of Brent oil prices on Friday and the behavior of the foreign exchange market. But also because the final prices result from the average of the values ​​charged by all gas stations. It is also worth remembering that the prices charged to the end consumer may vary depending on the gas station.

This week, diesel prices rose by 0.9 cents and gasoline prices by 0.1 cents. Market expectations pointed to a stabilization in gasoline prices and a rise of one cent in diesel.

Brent prices, which serve as a reference for the European market, are rising slightly this Friday (0.3%) to 79.34 dollars per barrel, and are heading towards a slight weekly increase taking into account optimistic forecasts demand behavior and disruptions in production in the USA, which helped to offset fears of a slowdown in growth and the continuation of high interest rates.

Also Read:  buyers are allowed to borrow more for a green home

Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) predict an improvement in demand over the next two years, taking into account the economic recovery in China. Prices were also supported this week by an unexpected drop in US oil stocks and a 40% drop in production in North Dakota due to intense cold. However, bad weather conditions limited travel, reducing fuel consumption.

Concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East continue to loom large as US-led forces continue to attack the Iranian-backed Huthis in the Red Sea.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How is Pato Araujo after his accident in Exatlón México? This is what your doctor says
How is Pato Araujo after his accident in Exatlón México? This is what your doctor says
Posted on
Liliana is from Cocorná and is in Legal Medicine in Medellín
Liliana is from Cocorná and is in Legal Medicine in Medellín
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Another country bans the dreaded American dog breed
Index – Abroad – Another country bans the dreaded American dog breed
Posted on
Speed ​​cameras, there are 77,000 fake ones throughout Italy: here’s how they are made and why they are also irregular
Speed ​​cameras, there are 77,000 fake ones throughout Italy: here’s how they are made and why they are also irregular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News