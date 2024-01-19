Gasoline price ⬆️; diesel price ⬆️: fuel, what changes next week

#Gasoline #price #diesel #price #fuel #week

Prices already take into account discounts applied by gas stations and the review of temporary tax measures

Fuel prices will rise next week. Both diesel, the most used fuel in Portugal, and gasoline are expected to rise by two cents from Monday, a sector source tells ECO.

From Monday onwards, when you go to fill up you must pay 1,581 euros per liter of simple diesel and 1,665 euros per liter of 95 simple gasoline, taking into account the average values ​​practiced at the pumps on Mondays, published by the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG).

These prices already take into account the discounts applied by gas stations and the review of temporary tax measures to help mitigate the increase in fuel prices. The tax reduction determined by the measures currently in force is 25 cents per liter of diesel and 26 cents per liter of gasoline.

Prices may also undergo changes to take into account the closing of Brent oil prices on Friday and the behavior of the foreign exchange market. But also because the final prices result from the average of the values ​​charged by all gas stations. It is also worth remembering that the prices charged to the end consumer may vary depending on the gas station.

This week, diesel prices rose by 0.9 cents and gasoline prices by 0.1 cents. Market expectations pointed to a stabilization in gasoline prices and a rise of one cent in diesel.

Brent prices, which serve as a reference for the European market, are rising slightly this Friday (0.3%) to 79.34 dollars per barrel, and are heading towards a slight weekly increase taking into account optimistic forecasts demand behavior and disruptions in production in the USA, which helped to offset fears of a slowdown in growth and the continuation of high interest rates.

Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) predict an improvement in demand over the next two years, taking into account the economic recovery in China. Prices were also supported this week by an unexpected drop in US oil stocks and a 40% drop in production in North Dakota due to intense cold. However, bad weather conditions limited travel, reducing fuel consumption.

Concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East continue to loom large as US-led forces continue to attack the Iranian-backed Huthis in the Red Sea.