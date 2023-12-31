Gatherings ban in part of Zeeland Krabbendijke due to unrest | Domestic

REIMERSWAAL – In part of Krabbendijke in Zeeland, there is a ban on gatherings until Sunday evening. Mayor José van Egmond of the municipality of Reimerswaal, to which Krabbendijke belongs, decided on the measure after two restless nights. The municipality speaks of “serious disorder” involving (illegal) fireworks and vandalism, arson and racing with motorized vehicles.

Because this can create a dangerous situation for others, the mayor has now imposed a ban on gatherings. This applies to parts of Dorpsstraat, Nieulandestraat and Noordweg in the center.

