gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus

in 2023 700 born babies were registered (737 in 2022), including 356 boys and 344 girls, 9 pairs of twins were registered. Of the aforementioned 700 registered babies, 135 were born in foreign countries (154 in 2022): the United Kingdom (43), Norway (22), Germany (15), the United States, Spain, Iceland, Kyrgyzstan (5), the Netherlands (4), Ireland , in Denmark (3).

Children from Panevėžys have also seen the world in France, Italy, Switzerland, Brazil, Bulgaria, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Turkey. 3 newborns, born in families of Ukrainians living in Panevėžys, were also registered.

The most popular names chosen for girls last year: Gabija, Liepa, Izabele, Lukne, Emilia, Leja, Gabriele, Teja, Atene, Saulė. For boys – Mark, Herkus, Noah, Dominic, Luke, John, Matthew, Aaron, Jacob and Gabriel. 19 children were given the name Marko, and Gabija – 12.

Among the rarer names are Únė, Agota, Jogaila, Antanas, Edvard, Tauras, Viesulas, Kernius, Andajus, Kovas, Matilda, Perla, Elžbieta, Vytautas, Jurgis, Mykolas, Benediktas.

Names from other countries are also registered, such as Rebecca, Asha, Oriana, Mateja, Ray, Ed, Karl, Hektor, Aramis, Zeus, Elon.

Rare new names were also given – Mileja, Teidė, Kaja, Arneta, Jausmilė, Mylėstė, Amėja, Elėja, Arneta, Lovaris, Ermin, Martas, Ayla, Andajus, Meina.

in 2023 1,260 deaths were registered (1,313 in 2022), of which 30 Panevezys residents died abroad (38 in 2022). Mortality compared to 2022 is decreased.

in 2023 453 marriages were registered in the city (519 in 2022), of which 49 were church ones (74 in 2022), 42 were concluded abroad (64 in 2022), 28 marriages were registered with citizens of foreign countries. The most popular months for marriages, as always, remained in the summer – July, August. The youngest groom was 19, the oldest groom was 77, and the oldest bride was 78. 5 marriages took place in places chosen by young people (4 in 2022) and 5 in the Panevėžys correctional facility (4 in 2022). 2 anniversary marriage ceremonies took place in 2023.

In 2023, 258 divorces were registered (281 in 2022), of which 12 were abroad (35 in 2022). Looking back over the past year, both marriages and divorces have decreased.

During 2023, 118 persons changed their names and surnames (112 in 2022), mostly adults changed their surnames.

