Gaza, Al Jazeera reporter killed by an Israeli drone. The journalist Dahdouh was injured: his family had been exterminated in a raid

#Gaza #Jazeera #reporter #killed #Israeli #drone #journalist #Dahdouh #injured #family #exterminated #raid

Al Jazeera reporter Samer Abudaqa died while covering an Israeli raid on a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. This was reported by the same pan-Arab broadcaster. Abudaqa was covering the attack as a cameraman together with journalist Wael al-Dahdouh (pictured), Al Jazeera correspondent in the Strip. They were hit by a […]

The reporter from Al Jazeera Sami Abudaqa he died while following a Israeli raid to one school a Khan Younisin the south of Gaza. This was reported by the same pan-Arab broadcaster. Abudaqa was covering the attack as a cameraman together with the journalist Wael al-Dahdouh (in the picture), corresponding to Al Jazeera in the Strip. They were hit by a missile launched by a Israeli drone after the first air attack. Dahdouh remained woundbut managed to reach theNasser hospital. The reporter has already lost thewhole family in the conflict that broke out after the October 7 attack: an Israeli army raid at the end of October killed the wifethe Daughteril son it’s a Grandchild, who had taken refuge in a building. Dahdouh found out the hard way, while he was on the air live right on Al Jazeera.

Dahdouh was hit by one splinter on his arm and managed to reach the Nasser hospital, where he stayed cared for. Abudaqa however remained trapped in school for hours, because i paramedics they were unable to reach him due to Israeli fire, he added Al Jaazera. According to witnesses on the spot, in fact, the Israeli forces prevented help from reaching the man, who remained for over 2 hours on the bloody asphalt.

“His unwavering commitment for the truth and the narrative has left an indelible mark on our team,” the general manager of. wrote on social media Al Jazeera, Mohamed Moawad“Samer, whose lens captured the raw, unfiltered reality of life in Gaza, was not just a professional expert, but a compassionate soul who understood the power of visual storytelling. His courage in the face of adversity he allowed the world to witness the untold storiesand of a region grappling with complex challenges”. “In search of the truth,” he added, “our cameraman faced immense risks to bring viewers a deeper understanding of the human experience in Gaza. His goal has become a window into the lives of those affected by the conflict, doing luce about stories that needed to be told.”

Dahdouh reported from the hospital where he is hospitalized that the network crew was accompanying the rescuers from the civil protection on a mission to evacuate a family after their home had been bombed. “We captured the devastating destruction and reached places that had not been reached before no photographic lens since the Israeli ground operation began,” Dahdouh said. While the journalists of Al Jazeera they were returning on foot because the areas were not accessible by car, Dahdouh said “something big” happened that knocked him to the ground. After the explosion, Dahdouh said he left the area to ask for help, but when he reached an ambulancethe doctors said they could not return to the site of the attack because it was too dangerous.