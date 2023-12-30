Gaza Could Be Even More Cornered, US Agrees to Sell Weapons to Israel

#Gaza #Cornered #Agrees #Sell #Weapons #Israel

Arrijal Rachman, CNBC Indonesia

Saturday, 12/30/2023 21:00 WIB

Photo: US President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States government continues to sell weapons to Israel without congressional approval. The arms sales to Israel were carried out using an emergency decree.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress the administration had made its second emergency decision in less than a month, to sell weapons to Israel.

The sale of weapons including various equipment worth US$ 147.5 million to Israel was carried out amidst increasingly intense Israeli attacks on the Palestinian community in the Gaza Strip from October 7 2023 until now.

“Given the urgency of Israel’s defense needs, Blinken informed Congress that he had used his delegated authority to determine the existence of an emergency that required immediate approval of the sale,” said the US Department of State, reported by Al Jazeera, Saturday (30/12/2023).

“The United States is committed to Israel’s security, and it is important to US national interests to ensure that Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,” wrote the US State Department.

The weapons were sold to Israel in packages, including ancillary items, including fuses, chargers and primers that Israel needed for the 155mm rounds it had previously purchased to function.

An Al Jazeera report from Washington said that Israel would also purchase 155 mm M107 projectiles, which are artillery shells that would cause widespread destruction in densely populated areas such as Gaza.

On December 9, the government made another emergency decision to approve the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than US$106 million to Israel.

The emergency decision comes as Biden’s request for a $106 billion package that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs has not yet been approved by Congress. Congress is caught in a debate over US immigration policy and border security.

Some Democratic lawmakers suggested significant further aid to Israel should be based on real promises by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

More than 21,000 Palestinians have now been killed in besieged Gaza since October 7, the vast majority of them children and women. Thousands of other people were declared missing.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said that Israeli authorities continued to impose “strict restrictions” on humanitarian access despite aid deliveries from Egypt and through the Rafah crossing.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres again warned that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict could spread to other regions if it was not stopped immediately.

