Gaza, live – “Meeting in Oslo between Mossad and Qatar”. The Israeli army: “We shot the 3 hostages, they were waving a white flag”

16 Dic 2023

14:58

The head of the Mossad, David internaland the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Al-Thani they met in Europe and discussed the release of the hostages. A political source reported this today Haaretz. Previously the Wall Street Journal had reported that, according to his sources, the meeting should have taken place in Osloin Norway.

16 Dic 2023

13:55

The Israeli army: “The three hostages exchanged for Hamas members”

The Israeli Army (IDF) claimed to comprehend what led the soldiers to shoot against i three hostagesmistaking them for members of Hamas. According to the FHN, in the area of Shejaiya has not been identified any civilian Palestinian in recent days. The officer later claimed that the troops killed at least 38 Palestinian terrorist agents in Shejaiya in the last few days. Furthermore, the Israeli officer said, the only people seen wearing civilian clothes were member in Hamas, often unarmed. The militiamen, the IDF explained, collect the weapons left in various buildings, open fire on the Israeli soldiers and then flee again unarmed to another building.

16 Dic 2023

13:53

The Israeli army: “We shot the three hostages while they were waving the white flag”

They were “shirtless” and one of them had “a White flag improvised” the three hostages killed by mistake byIsraeli army. This is what emerges from the initial investigations on the tragic accident that occurred in the Shejaiya district of Gaza Citywhere the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed the three men and mistook them for member in Hamas. According to a senior official of the Southern Command, a soldier stationed in the area identified three suspicious figures coming out of a building several dozen meters away. According to the investigation, all three were shirtless and one of the people was carrying a stick White flag improvised. The soldier, who believed that the men were Hamas members who wanted to lure the IDF soldiers into a trap, immediately opened fire, killing two of the hostages and wounding a third, who returned to take refuge in the building where he had previously been. . Meanwhile, troops present in the area heard someone shouting “Help” in Jewish. Moments later, the third man came out of the building where he had taken refuge and another soldier opened fire on him, killing him. The soldier who immediately opened fire after identifying the three men did so against the rules of engagementas did the second soldier who killed the third man, the Israeli military official explained.

16 Dic 2023

13:40

It would be scheduled for this afternoon at Oslo a meeting between Israel and Qatar – and specifically between the director of the Mossad, David internaland the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani – which has as its object the resumption of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for a truce and the release of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli authorities. This is reported by Wall Street Journal citing informed sources.

The news was also reported by the Jerusalem Post, which spoke of a meeting in Europe over the weekend. The American site first wrote the same thing Axiosunderlining that it would be the first meeting between senior Israeli and Qatari officials since the end of ceasefire in Gazaand comes after the Israeli army announced it had killed by mistake three hostages in the Strip.

16 Dic 2023

12:19

Qatar confirms: “Diplomatic efforts for a truce”

Il Qatar “confirms the continuation of his team diplomatic efforts to renew the break humanitarian“, while hostilities between Israel and Hamas continue, and hopes that we can “build on the progress made to reach a global agreement and sustainable that ends the war, stops the bloodshed of our Palestinian brothers and leads to serious negotiations and the initiation of a political process that produces a comprehensive, lasting and just peace, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative”. This is what satellite TV reports al-Jazeera based on a statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

16 Dic 2023

11:55

Israel, alert for two drones from Lebanon

Due drones apparently loaded with explosives they entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, setting off sirens in the Galilee Panhandle. A drone was intercepted byIron Domewhile the second hit an area near the northern community of Margaliot. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by Times of Israel. The IDF did not provide information on potential victims of the drone attack. Troops are apparently responding with artillery shelling in southern Lebanon.

16 Dic 2023

11:05

The hostages’ families protest

It grows anger of the relatives of the hostages held prisoner in the Strip Gaza since the October 7 attack in Israel following the news of the death in the Palestinian enclave of three kidnapped people, killed by Israeli soldiers in a “tragic accident“. “Despite the great disaster, no one from the war cabinet spoke with families, no one explained how avoid il next disasterno one – he reported Haim Rubinsteina spokesperson for the hostages’ families quoted by Times of Israel – Because families have to beg for something that should be taken for granted.”

16 Dic 2023

10:31

Iran: “Mossad agent executed”

Iran’s official news agency Irna an agent of the Israeli intelligence service reported Mossad was executed Saturday in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan. He brings it back . “He communicated with foreign services, including the Mossad, collecting confidential information and, with the participation of others, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad,” is the motivation that emerges from the agency Irnawhile it is not indicated the identity of the executed person.

16 Dic 2023

10:30

The head of the Mossad, David internalis expected to meet the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thaniin Europe this weekend, to carry on the negotiations for an agreement for the release of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas in Gaza after the attack on Israel on October 7th. The reports it Jerusalem Post: This would be the first meeting between a senior Israeli official and a Qatari official since the end of the week-long ceasefire agreed at the end of November.

16 Dic 2023

10:29

Intense bombing on Gaza: “Dozens dead”

Hamas-linked Palestinian media reports “intense bombing” by Israelis across the country Gaza Stripincluding the southern city of Khan Younis and areas in the north of the enclave. The reports it Times of Israel. The Palestinian Agency He died reports that dozens of people were killed and injured, most of them women and children, as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Gaza Strip at dawn today. The planes bombed due case in northern Gaza killing at least 14 people, while dozens more people, including children and women, were reportedly killed and injured following the bombing of a house in Jabalya. A young man was also killed in the area of Tal al-Zaatarnorth of Gaza, after an Israeli sniper shot him inside his home, Wafa reports.