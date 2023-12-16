Gaza, live – The families of the hostages: “Stop the fighting and start negotiations”. The army on the three killed: “We shot while they were waving the white flag”

#Gaza #live #families #hostages #Stop #fighting #start #negotiations #army #killed #shot #waving #white #flag

16 Dic 2023

17:52

The families of the hostages: “Stop the fighting and start negotiations”

The families of hostages kept in Gaza Strip they urged the Israeli government to end the war and negotiate for their release immediately. “We’re just catching up corpses. We want you to stop the fighting and start the negotiations“, he said Noam Perrydaughter of a kidnapped Israeli, during a gathering of hostage families in Tel Aviv. Robby Chen, father of a 19-year-old soldier hostage, expressed his anger by holding an hourglass in his hand. “What are you waiting for? To get them back in the bare? We ask the government to speak to us today and explain what proposal they have on the table.”

16 Dic 2023

17:45

Hostage died in captivity in Gaza

The family of Inbar Pancreas27, was informed of hers death in captivity a Gaza. The media reported it. Haiman was kidnapped by Hamas at the music festival in rhymeclose to the Strip, on October 7th.

16 Dic 2023

17:44

Hamas: “Israel knows the conditions for releasing the hostages”

“The Zionist army knows very well the our conditions per free them, for none of them will be released until our conditions are fulfilled.” He states it Abu Obaidaspokesperson for Brigate Al-Qassam, compared to the release of the hostages held by Hamas. “The Zionist enemy is playing with the lives of its soldiers held captive by the Palestinian resistance and therefore does not care about the feelings of their families. Yesterday, the Zionist army intentionally executed three of them, preferring to kill them rather than free them.”

16 Dic 2023

17:00

Borrell: “EU worried about increase in funding for settlers”

“L’European Union is seriously concerned about the commitment of additional funding for the construction of settlements and related activities approved by Knesset in the amended budget for 2023.” This was stated by the high representative for EU foreign policy Joseph Borrell in a statement on additions to the Israeli budget of funds for the construction of settlements for the settlers.

16 Dic 2023

16:19

New tensions on the border with Lebanon

The Israeli army said it had identified 3 launches dal Lebanon in the south of the country where the alarm sirens rang out shortly before. In response – added the military spokesman – the Israeli artillery is now standing hitting further confine. According to the same source, the army previously identified “a number of suspects in an area known to be of Hezbollah“.

16 Dic 2023

15:54

Netanyahu’s press conference tonight

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a press conference this evening at 8.30pm local time, le 19.30 in Italia. His office made this known.

16 Dic 2023

15:54

Israeli attack on the parish of the Holy Family: two women killed

There is an ongoing Israeli attack at the parish from the Holy Familya Gaza City. Vatican News reports that they were killed due donneprobably madre e Daughter, the second murdered while trying to help her mother who was hit by shots from the Israeli military. Among the injured, the Vatican newspaper reports, there is a man in very serious conditions. The Israelis would have justified the attack by saying that weapons were kept in the parish, specifically a lancia missiles. Several civilians have taken refuge in the building and the military shoots at anyone who tries to leave.

16 Dic 2023

14:58

Haaretz: “Mossad chief and Qatari prime minister met”

The head of the Mossad, David internaland the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Al-Thani they met in Europe and discussed the release of the hostages. A political source reported this today Haaretz. Previously the Wall Street Journal had reported that, according to his sources, the meeting should have taken place in Osloin Norway.

16 Dic 2023

13:55

The Israeli army: “The three hostages exchanged for Hamas members”

The Israeli Army (IDF) claimed to comprehend what led the soldiers to shoot against i three hostagesmistaking them for members of Hamas. According to the FHN, in the area of Shejaiya has not been identified any civilian Palestinian in recent days. The officer later claimed that the troops killed at least 38 Palestinian terrorist agents in Shejaiya in the last few days. Furthermore, the Israeli officer said, the only people seen wearing civilian clothes were member in Hamas, often unarmed. The militiamen, the IDF explained, collect the weapons left in various buildings, open fire on the Israeli soldiers and then flee again unarmed to another building.

16 Dic 2023

13:53

The Israeli army: “We shot the three hostages while they were waving the white flag”

They were “shirtless” and one of them had “a White flag improvised” the three hostages killed by mistake byIsraeli army. This is what emerges from the initial investigations on the tragic accident that occurred in the Shejaiya district of Gaza Citywhere the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed the three men and mistook them for member in Hamas. According to a senior official of the Southern Command, a soldier stationed in the area identified three suspicious figures coming out of a building several dozen meters away. According to the investigation, all three were shirtless and one of the people was carrying a stick White flag improvised. The soldier, who believed that the men were Hamas members who wanted to lure the IDF soldiers into a trap, immediately opened fire, killing two of the hostages and wounding a third, who returned to take refuge in the building where he had previously been. . Meanwhile, troops present in the area heard someone shouting “Help” in Jewish. Moments later, the third man came out of the building where he had taken refuge and another soldier opened fire on him, killing him. The soldier who immediately opened fire after identifying the three men did so against the rules of engagementas did the second soldier who killed the third man, the Israeli military official explained.