Gaza Ministry of Health: At least 26,422 people have died during the war

At least 165 people have been killed and 65,087 injured in the past 24 hours since the fighting began, the ministry said in a statement.

About 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack on Israel, according to official figures from the AFP news agency.

The militants also took about 250 hostages, and Israel says about 132 remain in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

