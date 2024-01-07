Gaza: more than a million children at risk due to risk of malnutrition –

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that the intensification of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and malnutrition “increase the risk of an increasing number of child deaths”, with thousands having already died in the conflict.

According to the UN agency, more than 1.1 million children in the Gaza Strip are at risk due to the increase in preventable diseases and the lack of water and food.

The deteriorating situation is raising concerns about acute malnutrition and mortality, especially among more than 135 thousand children under two years of age and more than 155 thousand pregnant and lactating women, given their specific nutritional needs and vulnerability, according to the organization.

Recalling that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has destroyed essential water, sanitation and health systems in the Gaza Strip and that displaced children and families are unable to maintain the levels of hygiene necessary to prevent disease, UNICEF admits that the lack of drinking water and sanitation “are alarming”.

Also Read:  Incomplete health data - On the wish list: tailor-made biobank for Switzerland - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?
How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?
Posted on
The world’s largest asset manager prepares to lay off 600 workers
The world’s largest asset manager prepares to lay off 600 workers
Posted on
Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz
Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
a large hypermarket is totally disappearing from Romania
a large hypermarket is totally disappearing from Romania
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News