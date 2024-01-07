Gaza: more than a million children at risk due to risk of malnutrition

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that the intensification of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and malnutrition “increase the risk of an increasing number of child deaths”, with thousands having already died in the conflict.

According to the UN agency, more than 1.1 million children in the Gaza Strip are at risk due to the increase in preventable diseases and the lack of water and food.

The deteriorating situation is raising concerns about acute malnutrition and mortality, especially among more than 135 thousand children under two years of age and more than 155 thousand pregnant and lactating women, given their specific nutritional needs and vulnerability, according to the organization.

Recalling that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has destroyed essential water, sanitation and health systems in the Gaza Strip and that displaced children and families are unable to maintain the levels of hygiene necessary to prevent disease, UNICEF admits that the lack of drinking water and sanitation “are alarming”.