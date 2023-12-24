Gaza Residents Death Toll from Israeli Attack Reaches 20,258

#Gaza #Residents #Death #Toll #Israeli #Attack #Reaches

More than 200 people were killed in the last 24 hours from Israeli attacks, according to officials in Gaza, Palestine. Israel announced the death of 5 soldiers after the UN failed to call a ceasefire.

Reported AFPSunday (24/12/2023), eleven weeks after the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli troops continued their attacks, a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution for more aid to flow to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gray and black smoke rose above the city of Khan Yunis and footage AFP showing smoke also drifting north of the coastal area.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 201 deaths in the last 24 hours across the territory, updating the death toll since the start of the war to 20,258, most of them women and children.

Fighting began on October 7, 2023 when Hamas breached the Gaza border and killed around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures. They also took 250 people hostage.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza that has displaced nearly two million people and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said five of its soldiers had died in fighting, bringing the total number of troops killed to 144 since the ground offensive on October 27.

A day earlier the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding immediate, safe and unimpeded delivery of life-saving aid to Gaza on a large scale, but the resolution did not call for an end to the deadly fighting.

Members had wrangled for days over the wording, and at the urging of the United States, they softened some provisions.

It remains unclear what, if any, impact the vote will have on the field. But for Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, more aid is not enough.

“We don’t want food, we want a ceasefire,” said Mahmud al-Shaer.

Ahmad al-Burawi, who fled Beit Lahia in the north, added: “We just want to return to our land, that’s all. We want a solution” to end the war.

“People are dying,” he said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said dozens of Palestinians were executed this week in the camp and town of Jabalia, and spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra condemned the massacre.

When contacted by AFPthe Israeli army did not directly comment on the allegations but said it ensures that attacks on military targets comply with the provisions of international law.

