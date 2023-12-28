Gaza Solidarity, City in United Arab Emirates Bans New Year’s Fireworks

#Gaza #Solidarity #City #United #Arab #Emirates #Bans #Years #Fireworks

The city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has imposed a ban on celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve. This ban is a form of solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip who have been hit by war for months.

As reported Al Arabiya, Thursday (28/12/2023), the ban was announced by Sharjah Police in a statement on Wednesday (27/12) local time. Sharjah is the third most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, after Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Police, in a statement, announced the imposition of a ban on celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve, saying the move was aimed at “expressing sincere solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip”.

Sharjah Police appealed to all citizens to cooperate and comply with the ban.

Sharjah Police also confirmed that legal steps will be taken against violators.

“Sharjah Police urges everyone, both institutions and individuals, to cooperate and comply, stressing that they will take all legal action against those who violate the instructions,” Sharjah Police stressed in a statement.

“And reaffirms that humanitarian solidarity is an ingrained culture and ideology adhered to by the Emirate of Sharjah,” added the statement.

