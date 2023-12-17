Gaza Update, Israel Warning New War Breaks Out in Arabia

#Gaza #Update #Israel #Warning #War #Breaks #Arabia

Monday, 18/12/2023 05:33 WIB

Photo: Gaza (AFP/MAHMUD HAMS)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Israeli military issues a new war warning. This is not related to Gaza, Palestine, but its neighbor Lebanon.

The statement came after the Hezbollah militia continued to attack Israeli troops on the edge of Hanita, a kibbutz in northern Israel near the Lebanese border. In a confirmation, the group said the attack caused casualties.

“Hezbollah also claimed a second attack on an outpost manned by Israeli soldiers at the Birkar Rishah border crossing which it said also resulted in casualties,” it wrote. Al-Jazeera in its update Monday (18/12/2023) early morning local time.

“The pro-Hezbollah al-Manar television channel reported the group’s fighters targeted four Israeli soldiers in Sasa in northern Israel resulting in ‘confirmed casualties,'” he added.

In his latest statement reported on the same page, the Israeli Defense Minister said Hezbollah would pay a heavy price. According to him, a new war could happen.

“We don’t want war, but we won’t hold it for too long,” he stressed, explaining that new wars might emerge.

“If Hezbollah wants to go up one notch, we will go up five notches,” added the hardline Israeli politician.

He said Israel cannot be underestimated. What happened in Gaza, could happen in Beirut.

“Israel can copy and paste what it does to Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon,” he added.

“What we did in Gaza, we can do in Beirut. If we are drawn into violent conflict, war, we will suffer the consequences,” he threatened.

Israel itself claims to have thwarted an anti-tank missile attack from southern Lebanon towards its territory. The drone is said to have been fired at Livna.

Israel Attacks Damascus, Syria

Not only Lebanon, tensions arise between Israel and Syria. In an independent war monitor’s report, Israel attacked military facilities near the Syrian capital, Damascus, and killed two people.

Israel claims to target Hezbollah members. However, broadcasting stations A LOT The Syrian government reported two Syrian soldiers were injured.

The Syrian military is also said to have shot down several missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets from the Golan Heights. Israel has attacked Syrian territory 34 times since October 7, killing 14 members of the Syrian army and drawing harsh criticism from Syria’s ally Russia.

Latest Gaza Victim Data

Meanwhile, so far, at least 18,787 people have died in Gaza, early Monday morning. A total of 7,729 were children.

It was reported that 50,897 were injured. Meanwhile, 8,000 people disappeared.

Casualties were also recorded in the West Bank, where the Israeli-occupied territory recorded 297 deaths, with 69 of them children. A total of 3,365 people were injured.

Israel itself revised the casualty data from 1,405 to 1,139 with 8,730 people injured. Most of them were victims of the Hamas attack on October 7.

Head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini said he had never seen a disaster of this magnitude before. He said what is happening in Gaza currently is truly shocking.

“The whole thing is completely unprecedented and surprising,” Lazzarini told diplomatic correspondent James Bays.

“In 40 days, more women and children were killed than there were civilians in the Ukrainian war,” he said.

The UNRWA chief went on to say the extent of the damage resulted in more than 60% of infrastructure being destroyed. Meanwhile more than 90% of the population was displaced.

“The conditions are really worrying. Sanitary conditions are very bad (and) there is almost no clean water,” he explained in an interview on Sunday.

