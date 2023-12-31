Gaza War Hot, Israel Suddenly Wants to Invade Arabs

#Gaza #War #Hot #Israel #Suddenly #Invade #Arabs

Mentari Puspadini, CNBC Indonesia

Sunday, 12/31/2023 15:45 IWST

Photo: An Israeli tank fires towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023. (REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Not yet finished with the conflict in Gaza, Israel is said to be starting a new war. This possibility also makes the United States (US) anxious.

It is known that Israel’s relations with its neighbor to the north, Lebanon, continue to heat up. Confrontations continue to occur between the Jewish State and the Lebanese ruling militia, Hezbollah, after Israel’s attack on Gaza, Palestine.

Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz said the situation in the North was very tense. According to him, there is no more room for diplomacy to stabilize the situation.

“If the world and the Lebanese government do not act to stop attacks on communities in the north and drive Hezbollah from the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will do that,” he explained, quoted by the New York Times, Sunday (31/12/2023).

The Israeli Military Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, also said the same thing. He said troops on the border with Lebanon were in very high readiness.

“We must be prepared to attack if necessary,” he stressed on the same page.

Previously, Israeli tensions also increased with Iran after the murder of a senior advisor in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Sayyad Razi Mousavi. He was killed in an Israeli strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

Iran threatens to retaliate against Israel. This narrative has also been promoted by the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

“There is no doubt that the usurper and barbaric Zionist regime will suffer the consequences,” Raisi said in a televised statement on Monday, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoted by The Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, US officials have worried that Israel’s counteroffensive in the region could escalate into a larger regional battle. Even so, Washington itself has carried out a series of air strikes in Iraq against facilities it says are used by Iranian proxies.

An Israeli official said Wednesday that Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken plans to visit Israel in early January to discuss the war in Gaza and plans for how the Palestinian territory will be governed when the conflict ends. This visit will be Blinken’s fourth visit to the region since the October 7 attack.

Israel is under pressure from European countries and the UN to immediately agree to a ceasefire. But with Hamas and Israel laying out terms that appear difficult to resolve in public, diplomats say it appears a deal for a lasting ceasefire remains far from hopeless.

Since the start of the conflict, both Israel and Hamas have issued hardline statements in public. Even as negotiations continue privately, they often go through the Qatari government, which brokered a ceasefire in November that opened the door to a hostage-for-prisoner exchange.

The Egyptian government is known to have circulated a proposal calling for further hostage and prisoner exchanges as a step towards a permanent ceasefire. But diplomats warned that neither Israel nor Hamas appeared to agree.

