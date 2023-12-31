Gaza War Move Away! Russia Bombarded by Missiles, 21 Killed

#Gaza #War #Move #Russia #Bombarded #Missiles #Killed

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Attacks hit Russia, weekend local time. The Belgorod region was hit by missiles and rockets, which left 21 people dead.

The dead included children. Dozens of people were also reported injured.

“Ukrainian armed forces are shelling the center of Belgorod,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov was quoted as saying AFPMonday (1/1/2024).

“It was a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime against a civilian city,” said Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.

Belgorod itself is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The region has been repeatedly targeted by attacks that Russia says amount to “indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv forces”.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones in the border region on the same day. Including in Bryansk, Kursk, as well as Oryol and Moscow regions.

It should be noted, the attack occurred a day after Russian troops launched a series of airstrikes across Ukraine which was one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began last year. At least 39 people were killed, including 16 in the capital Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Serhii Dvornyk said that as long as Russia continues to wage war, victims will continue to fall. He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dictator.

“While Ukraine is still recovering from yesterday’s terrible attacks, new Russian terror attacks are still taking place. A few hours ago… Russia again terrorized Kharkiv with S-300 missiles that hit residential areas,” he said.

On the other hand, United States (US) Representative John Kelly also blamed Putin for the grin that occurred. British envoy Thomas Phipps said London “deeply” regretted the loss of civilians, but also criticized Moscow for starting the war with an invasion two years ago.

“This is (Putin’s) war, this is his choice,” Kelly said.

“There are hundreds of thousands of Russian troops in Ukraine. There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Russia,” Phipps said.

Unverified footage showed streets strewn with rubble and smoke billowing from burning cars in the center of Belgorod. while a large explosion was heard on dashcam footage posted on social media.

Collect AFP, The attack on Belgorod was one of the deadliest in Russia since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022. Two Vilkha missiles and a Czech-made rocket were used in the attack.

