Gaza war moves to next stage, targeting Hamas leaders = US presidential adviser

#Gaza #war #moves #stage #targeting #Hamas #leaders #presidential #adviser #

U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan said on the 15th that the war in Gaza has entered a new phase, with Israel targeting the leaders of the Islamic group Hamas in an intelligence-led operation. He acknowledged that. Photographed on the 15th in Tel Aviv (2023, /Violeta Santos Moura)

[エルサレム １５日 ロイター] – U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan said on the 15th that the war in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza has entered a new phase, with Israel targeting the leaders of the Islamic group Hamas and carrying out an intelligence-led operation. It was recognized that this would be the case.

He held a press conference in Israel, where he was visiting. He said it would take months for Israel to achieve its objectives in the war, and that the United States was pushing for a gradual shift from the current heavy bombing and ground fighting to more targeted operations. He did not mention the specific timing, only saying, “The exact timing and conditions for this will continue to be discussed intensively between the United States and Israel.”

He said he had discussed the conditions and timing of the transition with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and military leaders.

Earlier, the New York Times and news site Axios, citing senior U.S. government officials, reported that the phased transition should begin within weeks. However, Defense Secretary Gallant told Sullivan that he expected the war to last “more than a few months.”

The New York Times also reported, citing four senior U.S. officials, that President Biden wants Israel to switch tactics within about three weeks.

Asked whether the U.S. would withhold military aid to Israel until the violent attacks end and civilian casualties decline, he said behind-the-scenes talks were the best way to reach an agreement. .

Sullivan also met with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, West Bank, on the same day. He stressed the need to stop attacks against Palestinian civilians, especially in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.See more

*For related information, please see the “Related Content” menu on the right side of the screen.

Our Code of Conduct: Thomson “Principles of Trust”