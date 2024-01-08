Gaza War Steps Away, Princess of North Korea Signals New Korean War

#Gaza #War #Steps #Princess #North #Korea #Signals #Korean #War

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Monday, 01/08/2024 07:59 IWST

Photo: Illustration of South Korean and North Korean soldiers

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The escalation on the Korean Peninsula is still heating up. This was due to the move by North Korea (North Korea) to fire up to 200 artillery pieces into areas near South Korea (South Korea) last Friday, which prompted Seoul to carry out evacuations of residents and impromptu shooting drills.

In the report , Pyongyang still carried out such launches on Saturday, firing more than 60 pieces of artillery and an additional 90 on Sunday. North Korea claims it does not pose a threat to South Korea because the shooting drills are parallel to the border.

Kim Yo Jong merupakan putri bungsu dari Kim Il Sung dan adik dari Kim Jong Un

“Once again I make it clear that the security rationale for triggering the Korean People’s Army (KPA) has slipped,” said North Korea’s “princess” Kim Yo Jong, sister of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, in a statement carried by the state-run news agency. KCNAquoted by , Monday (8/1/2024).

“As has been stated, the KPA will immediately launch a military attack if the enemy carries out the slightest provocation,” he said, signaling the possibility of a new war between the Koreas.

South Korea itself held impromptu firing drills at sea in response to artillery attacks. However, as the Ginseng State news agency Yonhap said there were no plans to do anything similar after the North Korean shelling on Saturday and Sunday

Previously, drills on both sides of the border on Friday triggered warnings for residents of Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, to evacuate. However, there were no reports of bullets crossing maritime borders.

North Korea and South Korea are actually still officially at war. This is because the Korean War in 1953 ended with a ceasefire and not a formal peace treaty.

The heat between the two Koreas this time arose after joint United States (US)-South Korea military exercises near the border. South Korea is known to have involved the US Stryker Brigade Combat Team, which trained together on December 29 in the border city of Pocheon, about 46 km northeast of Seoul.

Shortly afterward, North Korea called these exercises reckless war maneuvers. The country led by Kim Jong Un also mocked Seoul for supporting Washington’s hegemonic ambitions when the country had no chance of winning or surviving.

On the other hand, Yeonpyeong Island is close to what is known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border that separates the two Koreas. In 2010, the island was the target of a North Korean missile that killed two South Korean marines and two civilians. In addition, the attack left 18 people injured and more than 100 buildings damaged.

