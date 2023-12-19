#Gaza #War #Widens #Israel #Immediately #Bombards #Lebanon

Photo: Israeli Soldiers in the Gaza War (REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Gaza war is likely to expand. Israel has reportedly developed plans to attack its neighboring country, Lebanon.

The aim is to repel the Hezbollah militant group. The Shia militia linked to Iran is said to have launched cross-border attacks against the Zionist country.

The Times and Newsweek reported this Monday local time. It should be noted that Israeli and Hezbollah firefights have increased since October following the attack by Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Gaza.

“The IDF has decided that it cannot accept the threat posed by Hezbollah and has developed plans to invade southern Lebanon to push the militant group north to the Litani River,” according to The Timesquoted Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“Israel is concerned that Hezbollah could potentially launch an attack like October 7 in northern Israel… Therefore, Israel’s doctrine is to take the war to the other side,” the media added, citing a senior officer, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus.

“The IDF has approved the plan and set a readiness schedule,” Conricus added.

The same thing was reported Newsweek. Cornicus told reporters that while there was a “window of opportunity for peace,” Israeli forces were “ready” to keep Israelis safe.

“Just as we are now dismantling Hamas in Gaza and working to ensure that there will be no military threat to Israeli citizens living in southern Israel, we will also do the same if necessary against Hezbollah,” he said in the media,

Meanwhile, Russian media RT, wrote in an exclusive interview last week with Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif. He said his party planned to “maintain the current pace of the war,” which he described as a form of “support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli government itself has not publicly commented on the possibility of launching a military attack. However, Netanyahu has warned that Beirut will turn “into Gaza” if Hezbollah starts an all-out war against the IDF”.

Israel itself attacked Gaza after Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 which killed 1,200 people and took 200 hostage. Hamas argued that it did this as an act of revenge for the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the Jewish occupation.

Israel then declared war. Israel’s indiscriminate bombing has left 18,700 people dead, of which 7,000 more are children.

