GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive

The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways will be renovating and rebuilding several important roads in Silesia in 2024. This is a continuation of the work from this year, which is also planned for next year. We will learn about completely new road investments in January or February, when all the details of the budget that GDDKiA will have at its disposal will be known, so that further tender procedures can be planned.

One of the most important road investments in Silesia is the reconstruction of DK1 to the parameters of the expressway in Dąbrowa Górnicza. The almost 7-kilometer section, stretching from the Ząbkowice district to Podwarpie, is completely changing its standard, and a lot of technological roads, new road junctions, viaducts and other engineering facilities are being built here, thanks to which fast and safe traffic on both sides will also be possible new expressway.

Reconstruction of this one of the most important roads in the province. Silesia, running through the city, lasts from 2021. A new, 7-kilometer section of the expressway towards Częstochowa is to be ready by the end of this year, but the work will continue next year. The advancement of field work here is 79 percent, and the design progress is 98 percent, while the financial advancement has reached 95 percent.

After the reconstruction, the existing DK1 will become an “express”. You will be able to cross it via the Pogoria junction and the pedestrian and bicycle footbridge to ul. Kusocińskiego and Karsów, viaduct in the area of ​​ul. Konstytucji, the new Ząbkowice junction, as well as viaducts in the area of ​​ul. Kryniczna and Ujejska.

The contract will include the construction of, among others: four bridges and four road viaducts and two pedestrian bridges. In addition, service roads and access roads to adjacent areas and environmental protection devices will be constructed. There will also be a retaining wall and seven animal crossings. Acoustic screens, anti-glare screens and guidance elements will also be built – herpetological fences, protective fences, and fencing protection over watercourses.

The total value of the project today is PLN 302 million 519 thousand. PLN 189, with the maximum amount of EU funding amounting to PLN 168,399,000. PLN 881.53.

The almost 40-kilometer section is located in the Silesian and Lesser Poland Voivodeships, in the counties of Bieruń-Lędziński, Pszczyna, Oświęcim and Bielsko, in the communes of Bojszowy, Miedźna, Brzeszcze, Wilamowice. So far, the biggest changes are visible on the route from the capital of Podbeskidzie to Oświęcim.

The Agreement with the Contractor of Section I/B, Cost Node II (with an interchange) – Bieruń node (without an interchange) and Budimex was signed on July 4, 2022. The value of this agreement is: PLN 397,703,000. PLN 300.00 – net, PLN 489 million 175 thousand PLN 59 – gross.

Signing a contract with the contractor of Section I/A, Bieruń junction (with junction) – Oświęcim junction (without junction) with the Bieruń bypass, STRABAG Sp. z o. o., took place on November 30, 2021. The value of this Agreement is: PLN 172 million 928 thousand. PLN 156.96 – net, PLN 212 million 701 thousand PLN 633.06 gross.

The contract with the contractor of Section II of the Oświęcim junction (with the junction) – Dankowice, a consortium of PORR SA and Mota-Engil Central Europe SA, was signed on May 14, 2020. The value of this contract is: PLN 804 million 675 thousand. PLN 970 – net, PLN 989 million 751 thousand PLN 443.10 gross.

The contract was signed with the Contractor of Section III Dankowice – Suchy Potok junction (with the junction), the consortium of MIRBUD SA and KOBYLARNIA SA, on August 8, 2020. The value of this contract is: PLN 477 million – net, PLN 586 million 710 thousand. PLN gross.

Completion of the works is expected for:

Section I/B Cost Junction II (with junction) – Bieruń junction (without junction) on October 4, 2025.

Section I/A, Bieruń junction (with junction) – Oświęcim junction (without junction) along with the Bieruń bypass on December 15, 2024.

Section II, Oświęcim junction (with the junction) – Dankowice on July 26, 2024.

Section III Dankowice – Suchy Potok junction (with junction) for August 2024.



The S1 expressway is also being built in the Beskids

Work on the two-lane road running through mountainous terrain between Przybędza and Milówka, bypassing Węgierska Górka, is taking more and more shape with each passing month. We are talking about an 8.5-kilometer section of the expressway that is being built by Mirbud on behalf of the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways. In September this year, the next stage of this important investment was completed. The second aisle of the 900-meter long tunnel along S1 was pierced using an explosive charge.

– From the engineering perspective, it is a very complicated task. (…) We are in a quite geologically complicated place in Poland, prone to landslides, said Marek Niełacny, acting director of the Katowice branch of GDDKiA, adding with hope that by the end of next year all construction works on S1, including the Węgierska Górka bypass, will be completed and pickups will remain, and drivers should complete the route in 2025.

The route will run over five flyovers, three bridges and two tunnels. Let us recall that the first, shorter tunnel, which is over 700 meters long, was already drilled last fall. Now it has been joined by a second tunnel, the first tunnel of which was drilled in July this year.

Moreover, the Przybędza – Milówka section will have two types of cross-section. A single carriageway with a length of 3.7 km on the section before and after the tunnels, equipped with one roadway consisting of two lanes in each direction and a dual carriageway with a length of 4.8 km on the tunnel section and between the tunnels, equipped with two roadways with two lanes in each direction every direction.

The contract for the investment was signed in October 2019, and the symbolic groundbreaking took place in June 2020. Mirbud is carrying out this task in a consortium with Kobylarnia and Interbudmontaż. The contract is worth approximately PLN 1.4 billion and includes indexation, one without a 10% limit – at the time of signing the contract, the current indexation rules were not yet in force.

Another investment that has been awaited by the inhabitants of Silesia for many years is the construction of the Zawiercie and Poręba bypass. The new route will have the highest technical class of public roads (main accelerated traffic) and will be adapted to carry a load of 11.5 tons per axle. Roads will also be built serving the areas adjacent to the investment. New infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists will also be built. Thanks to two junctions, seven viaducts and four bridges, it will be possible to bypass city centers in a few minutes.

The Poręba and Zawiercie bypass will run along DK78 through the Będzin and Zawiercie counties and through the towns of Siewierz, Poręba, Łazy, Zawiercie and Ogrodzieniec. The dual carriageway bypass of Poręba and Zawiercie will connect with the already existing Siewierz bypass. DK78 communicates with neighboring towns, including: with Katowice International Airport in Pyrzowice. The second section covers the 7-kilometer Kromołów – Żerkowice route.

The design works were carried out in full on section I – Siewierz – Poręba – Zawiercie (Kromołów). The material advancement of the works reached almost 58 percent, and the financial advancement – 73.18 percent.

The value of the entire investment (two sections) is PLN 414 million 708 thousand. PLN 742.10, Completion of the works is expected on April 25, 2025.

There is also an ongoing investment: Improving road traffic safety on the TEN-T network on national road No. 91 (formerly No. 1) – task No. 2 – reconstruction of the Markowice – Brudzowice section. The task covered part of the former so-called “gierówka”, leading towards Warsaw.

The investment on the Markowice – Brudzowice section is located in the Myszków poviat in the Koziegłowy commune and the Będzin poviat in the Siewierz commune. It runs through the towns of Winowno, Zabijak, Brudzowice. After completion of the works, the road structure will be adjusted to a load capacity of 115 kN/axle, improving the safety of pedestrians and drivers. The investment involves: reconstruction of the road surface, reconstruction of intersections with cross roads, reconstruction of bus bays, construction of sidewalks, and implementation of road traffic safety devices.

Currently, 82.32 percent of the estimated time for the task has passed, and the financial progress has exceeded 80 percent. The investment is expected to cost PLN 69 million and 29 thousand. PLN 304.87.

In total, approximately 40 kilometers of DK 91 are to be completely rebuilt and renovated by the end of 2026. Then this route will be a real, fully-fledged free alternative to the A1 motorway.

The expansion of national road No. 94 on the Pyskowice – Zabrze border section is also underway.

– The progress of work is approximately 23 percent. Road, bridge and industry works are being carried out. Temporary traffic organization has been introduced there. This section has been completely closed to drivers – informs Marek Prusak, press spokesman for the Katowice branch of GDDKiA.

The work should be completed by October 31, 2024. The investment is being carried out by Strabag Infrastruktura Południe, and it will cost PLN 132 million 660 thousand. PLN 865.55.

The expansion of national road No. 46 on the Janów-Lgoczanka section has also begun. This is the second expanded section in the eastern part of DK46 in the Silesian Voivodeship. The total length of both sections is almost 15 km, and the value of investments financed entirely from the state budget will reach over PLN 100 million. Both tasks will be carried out by Adac-Lewar from Przystajnia in the Kłobuck district.

The progress of work is approximately 1 percent. Preparatory, road and industry works are being carried out. Temporary traffic organization is introduced – the entire section is closed. The contract completion date is October 7, 2024.

Work on the second section of Lelów-Nakło is also one percent advanced. Preparatory, road and industry works are being carried out. On December 1, 2023, this entire section of DK46 was closed to drivers. Contract completion date: September 26, 2024.

GDDKiA will also rebuild stormwater pumping stations on the S86 expressway in Katowice, near the Agata junction. The value of the agreement signed in October this year the contract amounts to over PLN 6.2 million.

Earlier on August 21 this year. GDDKiA signed an agreement to modernize and improve the stormwater drainage system from the S86 road in Sosnowiec. The value of this contract is almost PLN 11 million. The contractor is the Trading and Service Company Instbud Stanisław Boguta from Gdów. The deadline for completing the works is 12 months from signing the contract. The total value of both contracts will be approximately PLN 17 million.

GDDKiA selected the offer of Keller Polska from Ożarów Mazowiecki. Its value is PLN 6,421,000. PLN 273.54 with the declared extension of the quality warranty by 4 years. The deadline for completing the reconstruction is 9 months from signing the contract.

The reconstruction of the drainage of this section of S86 is aimed at improving the collection of rainwater, monitoring the operation of the system and eliminating water pools under the flyover, which often paralyzed road traffic. This drainage system includes the catchment areas of the expressway and the commercial areas adjacent to the road with an area of 2.41 ha and water outflow of 289.6 l/s, and a 100 m section of the road towards Katowice of the expressway with an area of 0.22 ha and water outflow 40.1 l/s.

According to the technical assessment of the drainage system of this 600 m section of S86, starting at the exit to ul. Szwedzka, and ending at ul. Boh. Monte Casino in Katowice, it appears that the rainwater pumping stations along with the pressure and intake pipelines are no longer suitable for further operation. Their efficiency is too low and they are in poor technical condition, and in addition, the city sewage system has insufficient capacity.

First, it involves the demolition of elements of the existing pumping stations and the existing storm sewage system. Then, the contractor will start building a new stormwater pumping station with power supply, rainwater purification devices, an underground retention tank that will allow for storing excess rainwater, and sections of the storm sewage system and storm inlets. Where possible, it will repair existing sewers and rebuild a designated part of the storm sewage system. The works will also include the reconstruction of the S86 road surface, reconstruction of pedestrian routes and installation of road safety devices.

The investment is planned to be financed from the money at the disposal of the General Director of National Roads and Motorways.

In Będzin, the Primost Południe company from Będzin is rebuilding the tram viaduct in the vicinity of DK94, over DK86. First, the track was dismantled. The central support and the extreme supports are being rebuilt. The effect of the works will be to increase the road gauge under the facility over DK86 in Będzin. This will allow for the removal of the height restriction for vehicles passing under the tram viaduct.

So far, it had a non-standard vertical gauge (free space above the road intended for vehicle traffic, stopping or parking). Despite the existing signs prohibiting entry to the facility by vehicles higher than 3.8 or 3.9 m (depending on the direction of traffic), its structure was damaged several times by vehicles higher than those permitted by the signs. After reconstruction, including, among others, construction of new supports and supporting structure, the minimum gauge under the facility will be consistent with the technical conditions applicable in this respect, i.e. 4.7 m in height.

The contract for the implementation of this investment in the Design and Build formula was signed by GDDKiA on July 13, 2022, with the contractual completion date of January 13, 2024. During this time, the contractor is to develop formal and design documentation, obtain the necessary consents and formal and legal arrangements, execute the entire scope of work and restore the target traffic organization.

cooperation: Kamil Lorańczyk

