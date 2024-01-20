Geanina Ilies is returning to the small screen

#Geanina #Ilies #returning #small #screen

After years of absence, the star returns to television. Geanina Ilieș accepted to be part of a new project, although she had withdrawn from the spotlight. Fans are eager to see her back on the small screen.

Geanina Ilies has already signed the contract with Antena Stars, and will soon appear on the small screen again. Moreover, the well-known trust would prepare several surprise moves in the next period.

After a long absence, the well-known presenter decided to return to television. Although she initially decided to retire from this activity, Geanina Ilieș could not stay away from the spotlight for many years. Thus, she accepted the proposal to get involved in a new television project. Geanina Ilies will present a new format of the news broadcast by Antena Stars.

Geanina Ilies. Photo source: Instagram

“I am delighted to return to the news desk, in the Antena family, here, where I found one of the most dynamic newsrooms and the TV landmark of the secular world in Romania. The experiences from the Observatory lectern of the past years and the moderated shows of the last years, will, I assure you, leave a beautiful mark in the Antena Stars news. You will love the new concept, I promise you that. I can’t wait to get started!” said the star.

The new project starts on February 1st

Viewers will be able to see her on the small screen soon. This will appear on newsstands from early February. The star is extremely excited about this opportunity. The presenter confessed that the experience at the Observatory will help her a lot in this way.

When she announced her retirement from television, she confessed that she would focus on personal projects.

Geanina Ilies, the road from “Miss Photomodel Romania” to the news desk

The well-known presenter has been familiar with the celebrity for many years. Before entering television, she won the title of “Miss Fotomodel Romania”. Afterwards, Geanina worked for more than a decade and a half in television. Before retiring from this activity, the star presented Observatorul de Weekend on Antena 1 for 6 years.