Gears of War Remastered collection coming soon? | News block

Although it’s still just a rumor, the news has surfaced again that The Coalition team will soon create a package containing the processing of the previous Gears of War games on behalf of Microsoft.

What’s more, this pack is said to be very close to release, at least this was discussed in the last episode of the XNC Podcast, where an insider said that Xbox internal staff are already testing the pack with the working title Gears of War Remastered, which is expected to be the first three will arrive as a collector’s edition for Xbox Series X/S – or for that anyway.

It has not yet been revealed exactly when we can expect the package in question to arrive, but it is already certain that the individual games have been enhanced with Unreal Engine 5, but apart from the external tuning, they will not differ in any way from the original pieces.

